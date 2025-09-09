An earthquake has shaken Greece’s second largest island, according to reports.

The 5.2-magnitude quake hit off the southwestern coast of Evia, and tremors were felt in the capital Athens. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

It hit at 12.27am local time this morning - 10.27pm on Monday in UK time.

Greek website ekathimerini.com says that the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics announced on its website (gein.noa.gr) that the earthquake occurred 5km northwest of the town of Nea Styra, at a depth of 13.6km.

Stergios Tsirkas, mayor of Marathonas, a town across the South Euboean Gulf from Nea Styra, is reported as saying that the tremor “was very intense,” but that there are no reports of damage so far. The mayor of Karystos, a town in south Evia, said his office also had no immediate reports of damages.

The Greece area is prone to earthquakes. There was a 5.0-magnitude quake off Crete in July, and a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit western Turkey and nearby Greek islands on June 3.