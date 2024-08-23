Heathrow Airport bank holiday cancellations as British Airways cuts flights due to Storm Lilian
The storm, which was named by the Met Office yesterday, looks set to bring gusts of up to 80mph to the UK and heavy rain to some areas. As a result, a number of both international and domestic British Airways flights due to depart Heathrow Airport have been cancelled.
The full list of BA flights departing Heathrow Airport which have been cancelled on Friday morning are:
- Barcelona - 06:25am
- Edinburgh - 06:25am
- Rome - 07:00am
- Glasgow - 07:20am
- Paris - 07:20am
- Aberdeen - 07:40am
- Basel - 08:25am
- Manchester - 08:55am
Likewise a number of incoming flights due to land at Heathrow Airport have also been cancelled. These are:
- Edinburgh - London - 09:10am
- Barcelona - London - 10:25am
- Paris - London - 10:30am
- Aberdeen - London - 10:05am
A British Airways spokesperson said: “Due to restrictions imposed by Air Traffic Control at Heathrow Airport as a result of forecast adverse weather, we’ve made some minor adjustments to our schedule. We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and our teams are working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.”
It comes as the weather takes a turn for the worse throughout the country, with multiple Met Office weather warnings in force. There are two yellow weather warnings for rain in south-west Scotland and further into the north-east in Aberdeenshire due to expire at 9am on Friday (August), as well as a yellow wind warning in place across northern England and North Wales, due to expire at 11am on Friday morning.
