Many were hoping for a bank holiday getaway to escape the dreary British summer, but Storm Lilian may put a dampener on plans.

The storm, which was named by the Met Office yesterday, looks set to bring gusts of up to 80mph to the UK and heavy rain to some areas. As a result, a number of both international and domestic British Airways flights due to depart Heathrow Airport have been cancelled.

The full list of BA flights departing Heathrow Airport which have been cancelled on Friday morning are:

Barcelona - 06:25am

Edinburgh - 06:25am

Rome - 07:00am

Glasgow - 07:20am

Paris - 07:20am

Aberdeen - 07:40am

Basel - 08:25am

Manchester - 08:55am

Likewise a number of incoming flights due to land at Heathrow Airport have also been cancelled. These are:

Edinburgh - London - 09:10am

Barcelona - London - 10:25am

Paris - London - 10:30am

Aberdeen - London - 10:05am

A British Airways spokesperson said: “Due to restrictions imposed by Air Traffic Control at Heathrow Airport as a result of forecast adverse weather, we’ve made some minor adjustments to our schedule. We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and our teams are working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

It comes as the weather takes a turn for the worse throughout the country, with multiple Met Office weather warnings in force. There are two yellow weather warnings for rain in south-west Scotland and further into the north-east in Aberdeenshire due to expire at 9am on Friday (August), as well as a yellow wind warning in place across northern England and North Wales, due to expire at 11am on Friday morning.