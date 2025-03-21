Heathrow Airport will be closed all day after a major fire at a nearby electrical substation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport has issued a statement on X explaining that it is experiencing a “significant power outage”.

Because the substation, in Nestles Avenue, Hayes, supplies the airport, Heathrow will be shut until 11.59pm tonight “to maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement ends: “Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

The fire started at about 11.20pm last night. London Fire Brigade sent about 70 firefighters on 10 fire engines.

A fire in a transformer in Nestles Avenue, Hayes, west London, which means Heathrow will be closed all day on Friday, March 21 | London Fire Brigade

At 5.50am the transformer in the substation was still alight.

Online flight tracking service FlightRadar24 said the closure would affect at least 1,351 flights to and from Heathrow, saying 120 flights to the airport were in the air when the closure was announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online tracking services showed flights being diverted to Gatwick, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and Ireland’s Shannon Airport, as well as airports in the United States and Canada. Gatwick Airport confirmed it had accepted seven diverted flights from locations including Singapore, Johannesburg, Lagos, Cape Town and Doha which were originally destined for Heathrow.

“We are aware of the situation at Heathrow Airport today and we are supporting by accepting diverted flights as required,” an airport spokesperson said. “Flights are operating from London Gatwick as normal today.”

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said: "This is a highly visible and significant incident, and our firefighters are working tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible. Thanks to their efforts, we have made good progress in containing the fire and preventing further spread.

“The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes, local businesses and Heathrow airport. Power has been restored to some properties and we are continuing to work closely with our partners to minimise disruption. Firefighters have led 29 people to safety from neighbouring properties, and as a precaution, a 200-metre cordon has been established, with around 150 people evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the significant amount of smoke, we strongly advise local residents to keep their windows and doors closed. “Control Officers have handled more than 200 calls, offering vital guidance and reassurance to the public.

"As we head into the morning, disruption is expected to increase, and we urge people to avoid the area wherever possible."

The fire service was called at 11.23pm and crews from Hayes, Heathrow, Hillingdon, Southall and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Heathrow is the UK’s largest airport, with more than 83.9 million passengers travelling through its terminals in 2024.