Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated amid "possible hazardous materials incident"

Passengers have been asked not to travel to a Heathrow Airport terminal after it was evacuated due to a "possible hazardous materials incident".

A busy terminal at Heathrow Airport has been evacuated amid a "possible hazardous materials incident", emergency service said.

The incident unfolded this evening at the London airport, though all other terminals remain open, according to airport bosses.

"Terminal 4 check-in has been closed and evacuated while emergency services respond to an incident," a Heathrow spokesperson said.

"We are asking passengers not to travel to Terminal 4 and supporting those on site. All other terminals are operating as normal. We will provide further information as soon as we can."

The London Fire Brigade was also sent to the scene, with a spokesperson adding: "Firefighters are responding to a possible hazardous materials incident at Heathrow Airport.

"Specialist crews have been deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene, and part of the airport has been evacuated as a precaution while firefighters respond."

And National Rail said trains were not calling at Heathrow Terminal 4 due to "emergency services dealing with an incident".