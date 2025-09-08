Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated amid "possible hazardous materials incident"

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones

Editor

3 minutes ago
Passengers have been asked not to travel to a Heathrow Airport terminal after it was evacuated due to a "possible hazardous materials incident".

A busy terminal at Heathrow Airport has been evacuated amid a "possible hazardous materials incident", emergency service said.

The incident unfolded this evening at the London airport, though all other terminals remain open, according to airport bosses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Terminal 4 check-in has been closed and evacuated while emergency services respond to an incident," a Heathrow spokesperson said.

"We are asking passengers not to travel to Terminal 4 and supporting those on site. All other terminals are operating as normal. We will provide further information as soon as we can."

Terminals 5, 2, 4, and 3 at Heathrow received customer scores of 59 per cent, 57 per cent, 55 per cent, and 54 per cent respectively. Picture by Jack Taylor/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Terminals 5, 2, 4, and 3 at Heathrow received customer scores of 59 per cent, 57 per cent, 55 per cent, and 54 per cent respectively. Picture by Jack Taylor/Getty Images | Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The London Fire Brigade was also sent to the scene, with a spokesperson adding: "Firefighters are responding to a possible hazardous materials incident at Heathrow Airport.

"Specialist crews have been deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene, and part of the airport has been evacuated as a precaution while firefighters respond."

And National Rail said trains were not calling at Heathrow Terminal 4 due to "emergency services dealing with an incident".

Related topics:Emergency serviceEmergency servicesLondonHeathrow
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice