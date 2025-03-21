Heathrow Airport fire: Has the fire affected Gatwick flights? Is Gatwick Airport open?
The knock-on effects of the electrical substation fire means that Heathrow will be closed until 11.59pm tonight, with incoming planes either diverted to other airports or sent back to from where they took off.
Gatwick Airport London’s other major airport, says it has taken seven diverted flights from locations including Singapore, Johannesburg, Lagos, Cape Town and Doha which were originally destined for Heathrow.
“We are aware of the situation at Heathrow Airport today and are supporting where required,” an airport spokesperson said. “Flights from London Gatwick are operating as normal today.”
Gatwick Airport’s flight information boards can be found here and at time of writing (8.15am) do not show any delays to departures or arrivals.
