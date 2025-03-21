An overnight fire near Heathrow Airport has grounded all planes there for the day - and caused disruption across the world.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The knock-on effects of the electrical substation fire means that Heathrow will be closed until 11.59pm tonight, with incoming planes either diverted to other airports or sent back to from where they took off.

A British Airways plane at Gatwick

Gatwick Airport London’s other major airport, says it has taken seven diverted flights from locations including Singapore, Johannesburg, Lagos, Cape Town and Doha which were originally destined for Heathrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aware of the situation at Heathrow Airport today and are supporting where required,” an airport spokesperson said. “Flights from London Gatwick are operating as normal today.”

Gatwick Airport’s flight information boards can be found here and at time of writing (8.15am) do not show any delays to departures or arrivals.