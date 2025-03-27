A submarine used for tourist trips has sunk in Egypt - leaving six people dead and nine more injured.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Egyptian news publication Al-Masry Al-Youm says that the submarine, named Sindbad, had been used in Hurghada in the Red Sea for several years to take passengers to look at the coral reefs and fish near Hurghada.

Six people died, nine were injured - with four in a critical condition - and 29 people were rescued, says Al-Masry Al-Youm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to crew members, there were 45 passengers on board, all of them Russian and some of them minors, Russian consular officials in Hurghada said. It is unclear how many crew members were on board. Those rescued were taken to hospitals and are in a stable condition, according to the Russian consulate.

Sources confirmed to Al-Masry Al-Youm that the Red Sea Health Directorate and the Egyptian Ambulance Authority are on maximum alert, and 21 ambulances were sent to the harbourside.

The submarine, which belonged to the Sindbad hotel in Hurghada, was out on a regular tour to view coral reefs. It sailed off at around 10am on Thursday and sank when it was around half a mile from the shore.

The company’s website says: “The trip starts as you board our transfer boat express 2 from Serry Sokar marina to the floating platform in 30 minutes smooth sailing and enjoying sea panorama, when reaching the platform your life time adventure will start with the only real submarine in Africa and Middle East up to 25 meter below sea level for 40 minutes enjoying the corals and fish with divers show to take photos for unforgettable memory, then you will be transferred back by the same boat to the marine, on the boat you have water and soft drink and you will receive your diving certificate. Enjoy every moment in your experience with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was not immediately clear what caused the submarine to sink.

Tourism is an important sector of Egypt’s economy but many tourist companies have stopped or limited travelling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.