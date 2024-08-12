Ion hotels: Pioneers of Icelandic luxury hospitality to launch new iconic experiences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flagship Iceland group set for relaunch with new hotels including wilderness suites, Greenhouse restaurant concept and chef's table Icelandic tasting menu experience.

Celebrating a decade of acclaim and accolades, including an appearance for the flagship hotel on BBC’s Amazing Hotels: Beyond the Lobby, one of the leading privately owned hotel groups in Iceland, ION Hotels, has announced the expansion of its Icelandic portfolio with the addition of two properties: Hotel Budir and Hotel VON.

The hotels now make up a circuit that showcase the best of Iceland, with each property promising a distinct experience whilst remaining authentically connected to the country’s natural beauty and ecological ethos.

Where ION Adventure, ION City and Hotel VON promise contemporary design, the group is moving into the heritage space with the acquisition of Hotel Budir on the remote Snaefellsnes Peninsula; a hotel with a history dating back to the 17th Century, when it was an important trading post.

ION Adventure, with its expansion, and Hotel Budir, with new rooms and suites, are opening their doors to weddings and events too, something that is not currently readily available in Iceland. Each location presents an idyllic setting with rugged landscapes and design, resulting in a truly magical backdrop for special occasions.

ION Adventure Hotel: Expanding a Winning Legacy – Re-launching October 2024

Ion Adventure Hotel | Ion Hotels

Celebrating ten years of success, ION Adventure Hotel is located in the Southwest of the Iceland in Nesjavellir, near the famous Golden Circle route, only one hour drive from Reykjavik and next to Iceland’s largest lake, Thingvellir.

An old geothermal power station building transformed into an iconic feat of sustainably led design, ION Adventure is widely recognised as one of the most standout hotels in the world and has taken on impressive expansion plans with the addition of 23 stylish and well-considered new rooms and suites, many with terraces that offer guests breath-taking and serene views of the spectacular landscape. There will be three top suites, with exceptional wilderness views, privacy and outdoor saunas where guests can view the northern lights.

In addition to the renovation, ION Adventure is launching a new restaurant housed in a large greenhouse-style structure, led by Head Chef Snaedis Xyza Mae Ocampo, who was born in the Philippines before moving to Iceland at age five. Snaedis, key figure in Icelandic cuisine has helped lead the Icelandic team to third place at the Culinary Olympics in 2020. There will be a separate intimate Chef’s Table dining experience with Snaedis, for up to ten guests for the ultimate Icelandic gastronomic immersion. Her menus showcase seasonal and contemporary dishes crafted from sustainable, farm-fresh local ingredients, ensuring a culinary experience that embodies Iceland's purity and soul.

ION Adventure is known for its unique blend of luxury, sustainability and connection to nature, capturing the energy of this geothermally active nation, as well as thoughtful wellness offerings, such as the Lava Spa and outdoor geothermal pool, perfect for observing the northern light from. It is an excellent base for adventure activities in Iceland’s great outdoors, seamlessly integrating physical activity with relaxation and mental wellbeing.

Hotel Budir: Icelandic Heritage Wilderness Hotel

Why not try a visit to Iceland? | Ion Hotels

Voted as one of the best hotels in Iceland (Conde Nast Traveller), Hotel Budir is located on the stunning Snaefellsnes Peninsula in the West of Iceland, with breath-taking views of the Snaefellsjokull Glacier, mountains, waterfalls, valleys and expansive sandy beaches surrounding the hotel, and nothing but a traditional Icelandic black church and sheep for neighbours.

Hotel Budir presents guests with a beautiful culinary journey, thanks to its commitment to sourcing fresh, local ingredients directly from Icelandic farmers and fishermen. The menu offers a taste of authentic West Icelandic cuisine, and all dishes are paired with handpicked wines by the in-house sommeliers. The hotel is launching 23 new rooms and suites in 2024, with chic, Scandi-minimalist style and spectacular views.

There’s no shortage of activities for guests - from helicopter tours to Icelandic pony rides, hikes, and sea adventures, it’s the ideal escape for those looking to experience the land of ice and fire first hand.

Hotel VON: A Boutique Haven in Reykjavik

Hotel Von | Ion Hotels

Hotel VON– meaning hope – can be found in the vibrant heart of Reykjavik on Laugavegur main street. It offers historical interest as it was the first retail space in the city, originally a butcher’s shop. It houses 52 meticulously designed rooms making it the perfect location for those visiting Iceland’s capital city.

Whilst there, guests can indulge in French-inspired cuisine at BON Restaurant, complemented by an extensive selection of premium wines, all within easy reach of the city's bustling shops and eateries.

ION City: A Design Hotel in the Heart of Reykjavik

Ion City | Ion Hotels

ION City, with 18 rooms, was the second hotel to join the portfolio and boasts captivating Icelandic design and meticulous attention to detail. This includes crafted light fixtures by Minarc, reminiscent of a bird's nest, wool curtains that seamlessly blend Icelandic materials with the surrounding scenery, and green Icelandic birch that adds warmth to the space- all of which oozes Icelandic charm.

Staff at ION City also wear uniform and jewellery made by local designers and artisans to promote local Icelandic craftmanship.

Sumac, OX and Amma Don: Some of Reykjavik’s most exciting restaurants and bars

ION Hotels has partnered with one of Iceland’s premier chefs, Thrainn Freyr Vigfusson, to run two outstanding restaurants and a speak-easy cocktail bar.

Michelin-starred speak-easy restaurant OX and cocktail bar Amma Don offer an intimate, personalised experience inspired by the 1950’s style Icelandic house of Chef Thrainn’s grandma (amma don). OX only has 11 covers, with an Omakase-style setup, where diners can interact closely with the chefs as they prepare and explain each of the 20 courses. Signature dishes include Icelandic lamb, hand-harvested scallops and cod prepared in various ways.

Sumac, Michelin recommended restaurant, is inspired by the nostalgic atmosphere of the city of Beirut. Sumac is often frequented by locals and visitors alike who visit to enjoy delicious Middle Eastern cuisine and sultry Mediterranean cocktails.

Owner of ION Hotels, Sigurlaug Sverrisdottir, comments on the expansion: "With Iceland's allure stronger than ever, it's a natural progression for ION Hotels to expand our presence. We remain committed to providing exceptional, authentic, Icelandic experiences that showcase the unique charm of this remarkable destination, looking to the future, whilst cherishing the rich heritage and traditions of our country."