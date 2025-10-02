Two jets collided on a taxiway at an airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair of Canadair regional aircraft jets collided on the taxiway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport Wednesday night, with the wing of one aircraft slamming into the cockpit windows of the other. It looked from pictures at the scene as if one of the planes’ wings had been torn off.

Both aircraft involved in the “low-speed collision” were CRJ-900 regional jets operated by regional carrier Endeavor Air - a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines - according to a statement from Delta given to CNN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flight 5047 had arrived from Charlotte in North Carolina, when the wing of flight 5155, which was about to take off for Roanoke, Virginia, hit the nose of their aircraft.

“We have two CRJs on (taxiway) M that collided,” the pilot of flight 5047 radioed the ground controller in audio recorded by the website LiveATC.net. “Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit wind screens.”

The pilot of flight 5155 reported one flight attended injured her knee in the collision, according to the air traffic control audio. One person was taken to the hospital, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey which operates the airport. No one else was injured.

“Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience,” the airline said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delta airlines passengers planes, a Bombardier CRJ-900LR (front), Airbus A220-100 (second) sit at LaGuardia airport, in New York City | AFP via Getty Images

The flight from Charlotte had 57 passengers onboard and the flight to Roanoke had 28 passengers, according to Delta. They were taken to the terminal by bus and were offered hotel room and meals.

The Port Authority says the incident did not affect airport operations.