A state of emergency was declared on a popular holiday island after torrential rain saw cars swept away in floodwater.

Lanzarote in the Canary Islands - usually a sunny holiday hotspot - has been deluged by the the rain, and has seen “significant” flooding across the island. The areas of Arrecife, Teguise and San Bartolomé are among the worst affected.

Yesterday an emergency situation was brought in, although that has now been lifted as of 7am this morning.

A statement from the Canary Islands government said: “Following the end of the flooding caused by rain on April 12 in the municipalities of Arrecife, Teguise, and San Bartolomé on the island of Lanzarote, the island emergency situation has ended.”

The authorities had warned against travelling by road unless necessary, and said landslides had been reported across the island, including on the Los Loros road in Candelaria. They said that 150 flooding-related incidents were reported to them in two hours on Saturday. There were also warnings issued about not parking in ravines, due to the risk of flash flooding.

It was the first time that an island-wide emergency situation had been enacted.

The storm was at its worst between 1pm and 2pm yesterday.