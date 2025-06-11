A dad who almost died after contracting a potentially fatal bug on holiday is looking to sue the hotel where he thinks he caught the infection

Chef Richard Moore was placed in an induced coma after being struck down by Legionnaires’ Disease. His loved ones, including his partner, Julie, 50, his sons, daughter and dad, were warned he may not survive.

He had just returned from a £2,000 five-night holiday at the four-star Champion Holiday Village in Kemer, Turkey, which he had booked with Jet2. He says that his first impressions of the hotel were that it was dirty and dated - but he had no idea that just days late he would be fighting for his life.

Richard Moore of Blyth, Northumberland, in hospital in the UK after contracting Legionnaires' Disease - he believes it was from the Champion Holiday Village hotel in Kemer, Turkey | Supplied by Irwin Mitchell

It also means that Richard has not been able to take up a dream job as he has been too ill. Four days after he got back from Turkey Richard came down with flu-like symptoms and chest pains. which led to him being placed in a coma for five days.

The 55-year-old said: “This holiday was meant to be a short break before I started a new job as an executive chef. Instead, it cost me my dream job, my health and very nearly my life.

“As a result of the memory loss, I can’t recall much of my time in hospital, but when I was admitted, I remember the fear and not knowing what was wrong. I’m lucky to be alive but it’s so upsetting to think my family were told I might not live.

“I never realised Legionnaires’ disease was so serious and I want to tell my story to make other people aware of the symptoms and the dangers. I wouldn’t want to think that other people were going off on a holiday unaware of what they could be walking into. If there are issues with the hotel then that needs looking at urgently. I feel fortunate to have pulled through. However, I do worry that someone else might not be as lucky as I was.”

Richard Moore in hospital with children Jamie and Lily. The chef from Blyth, Northumberland, almost died after contracting Legionnaires' Disease - he thinks at the Champion Holiday Village Hotel in Turkey | Issued by Irwin Mitchell

Lawyers from Irwin Mitchell are looking into the case which saw Richard, from Blyth in Northumberland, spend a month in hospital. They will examine what the source of the Legionnaires’ Disease may have been, help him get support as he goes through rehabilitation, and also make a claim for lost earnings.

Richard’s holiday started on August 18 last year, and he fell ill on August 27. He was in hospital on August 30, and not discharged until September 27. He says he still suffers from lethargy, weakness and mobility problems connected to Legionnaire’s Disease.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to hear that Mr Moore has been unwell. As lawyers have been instructed it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further.”

Jennifer Hodgson is the specialist international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing.

The senior associate solicitor said: “Richard’s first-hand account of his experience at the hotel and contracting his illness is deeply disturbing.

“Legionnaires’ disease is an incredibly serious condition, and it can take several days from coming into contact with Legionella bacteria before symptoms of the illness start to appear.

“As Richard has since discovered, the effects of the disease can be long-term. Nothing can make up for the impact the illness has had and continues to have on Richard, but we’re determined to provide him with the answers and specialist support he deserves.

“Public buildings, such as hotels and offices, can have complex water systems, so it’s vital that all precautions are taken to prevent the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease developing. As part of our work and to assist with our investigations, we would be keen to hear from anyone else who may also have been affected by illness whilst staying at the Champion Holiday Village Hotel, Turkey.”

Richard Moore and his partner Julie. Richard, a chef, almost died after contracting Legionnaires' Disease, and believes he developed it at the Champion Holiday Village Hotel in Kemer, Turkey | Issued by Irwin Mitchell

To pass on any relevant details about the case call Irwin Mitchell on 0808 291 3764.

What is Legionnaire’s Disease?

The NHS says: “Legionnaires' disease is a lung infection you can get from inhaling droplets of water from things like air conditioning or hot tubs. It's uncommon but it can be very serious.”

It explains that people can contract Legionnaires' disease if they breathe in droplets of water containing bacteria that cause the infection, and that it’s usually caught in places like hotels, hospitals or offices where the bacteria have got into the water supply. It is less common to catch it at home.

The disease is caused by a bacteria called legionella, which is most often found in air conditioning systems, humidifiers, spa pools and hot tubs and taps and showers that are not used often.

The NHS adds that you cannot usually get it from drinking water that contains the bacteria, other people with the infection and ponds, lakes and rivers.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease include a cough, shortness of breath, chest pain or discomfort, particularly when breathing or coughing, a high temperature and flu-like symptoms.