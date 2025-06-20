M40: Two lanes closed near Banbury after crash involving car towing food truck causes long delays
According to National Highways, two lanes of the northbound carriageway between Junction 11 (Banbury) and Junction 12 (Gaydon) have been closed following the incident, resulting in delays of up to 60 miles and around six miles of congestion on approach.
Recovery agents are currently on-site dealing with the aftermath.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways: East said: “2 lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M40 northbound between J11 #Banbury and J12 #Gaydon following a collision involving a car towing a food truck.
“Recovery agents have arrived on scene. Delays of up to 60 minutes and approx. 6 miles congestion on approach.”