M40: Two lanes closed near Banbury after crash involving car towing food truck causes long delays

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

20th Jun 2025, 5:50pm
A section of the M40 near Banbury have been shut after a crash involving a car towing a food truck.

According to National Highways, two lanes of the northbound carriageway between Junction 11 (Banbury) and Junction 12 (Gaydon) have been closed following the incident, resulting in delays of up to 60 miles and around six miles of congestion on approach.

Recovery agents are currently on-site dealing with the aftermath.

A section of the M40 near Banbury have been shut after a crash involving a car towing a food truck.placeholder image
A section of the M40 near Banbury have been shut after a crash involving a car towing a food truck. | National Highways

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways: East said: “2 lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M40 northbound between J11 #Banbury and J12 #Gaydon following a collision involving a car towing a food truck.

“Recovery agents have arrived on scene. Delays of up to 60 minutes and approx. 6 miles congestion on approach.”

