Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 is set to welcome high street favourites and boutique brands next year.

The 22 new units will open next year as the second and final phase of the airport's new Terminal 2. Luxury retailers, including Chanel, alongside other big names like Pandora, LEGO, WH Smith, and Boots, will get new homes at the terminal.

Food and drink vendors will also be given spots at the terminal. Fever-Tree, Wetherspoons and Joe And The Juice and Greggs will be opened, and there will also be an extension to the popular Amber Alehouse by Salford brewery Seven Bro7hers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luxury brands like Chanel and the Fever-Tree bar will be situated in a Boutique Mall, while Lego, Pandora and Rituals will be on a high street-style shopping strip called The Avenue, which will link up with the existing departure lounge in the section of Terminal 2 that is already open.

A CGI image of how some of the new retail units will look at Manchester Airport Terminal 2 | Manchester Airport

Chris Woodroofe, managing director at Manchester Airport, said: “We are really proud to connect the North to the world – and now through our brand new Terminal 2 we’re able to do that in a setting that rivals any airport in any major capital city. The new shops, bars and restaurants we’re adding in the second phase of the development of Terminal 2 will really elevate the experience and help people feel like they’re starting their holidays at the airport.

“Whatever your budget and preferences, you’ll be able to find something to your tastes in Terminal 2. Not only that, you’ll also be able to enjoy modern, world-class facilities and one of Europe’s most extensive route networks – so wherever you’re travelling, you’ll be able to start your trip in style.”

An artist's impression of the new Great Northern Market at Manchester Airport. | Manchester Airport

John Butts, director of airport retail enterprise, said: “We are delighted to be such a huge part of the new Terminal 2 expansion and to be bringing a food market to Manchester Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Manchester’s food & beverage scene is world class and food market halls have played an integral role in this culture – they offer choice, convenience, speed and the buzz of communal dining at an affordable price. We’ve brought together a fabulous team including those behind Manchester icons Gooey and Dominic Cools-Lartigue, the founder of food markets Street Feast and Dalston Yard. We are bringing local suppliers to a fantastic open space which will include murals hand-painted by local artists. Airport dining has never looked better and it is our vision that the Great Northern Market will rival any high street experience.”

Full list of retailers at Manchester Airport Terminal 2

Departures

Chanel

Fever-Tree

Great Northern Market (food hall with seven independent street food kitchens and a bar)

Grindsmith by WHSmith

Amber Alley (extension to Amber Alehouse by Seven Bro7hers)

JD Wetherspoon

Joe And The Juice

Lego

Pandora

Rituals

Starbucks

Travelex

Upper Crust

WHSmith

World Duty Free

WDF Express (x2)

Boots

Costa Coffee

Greggs

Travelex

WDF Express