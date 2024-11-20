Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New details have emerged on the two Aussie teens cry for help after drinking poisoned cocktails on a “dream” holiday in Thailand.

Hostel staff have recalled how the two best friends, from Melbourne, begged for help and claimed that they couldn't breathe after consuming methanol-laced drinks. Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones, both aged 19, are now on life support in separate hospitals after becoming unwell while staying at the Nana Backpackers Hostel in Laos last week.

Authorities suspect they drank poisoned cocktails which reportedly contained tainted shots of 'vodka' while holidaying in the party town of Vang Vieng. They were among a large group of international travellers who fell victim to what is feared to be a suspected mass poisoning which has already claimed the lives of two other tourists.

Staff at the Nana Backpackers Hostel became concerned when Holly and Bianca failed to leave their room for almost a full day. They spent the day sleeping before they eventually asked the receptionist to take them to hospital.

They were transported one by one by a hostel worker on his motorbike before both were transferred to separate hospitals in neighbouring Thailand after their conditions rapidly deteriorated. A staff member told the Herald Sun that the girls were very calm when they emerged from rooms seeking medical assistance.

New details have emerged on the two Aussie teens cry for help after drinking poisoned cocktails on a “dream” holiday in Thailand. (Photo: Beaumaris Football Club/Facebook) | Beaumaris Football Club/Facebook

The staff member said: “No-one found them, they walked to the reception. They spent all day in their room. We didn't know what happening with them because they go party outside.

“They come to tell my staff, please, can you help me, bring me to the hospital. They feeling hard to breathe, the staff in the night shift just quickly bring her to the hospital.”

It's also been revealed that Ms Jones and Ms Bowles had been drinking free spirits at the hostel bar next to their ground floor unit the night before they fell ill. Toan Van Vanng, a bartender who was working when the girls were last seen, told the publication they were not poisoned at his bar.

He poured them a Lao Pdr Tiger Vodka containing 40 per cent alcohol and mixed it with ice and Coke Zero. Mr Vanng said he bought the alcohol from a certified distributor and insisted it had not been tainted by himself or his staff.

To prove his point Mr Vanng, drank from one of the vodka bottles that were in use on the night to prove it was safe. Ms Bowles and Ms Jones began drinking at 8pm when happy hour started and eventually left the bar at 10.30pm, according to Mr Vanng.

He said they only had three drinks each while playing cards. A manager at the hostel said the fact that guests from multiple different hostels were poisoned by the contaminated drinks proves that it did not happen at his bar. Two of the fourteen people thought to have been poisoned by the laced drinks have already died. It is believed the pair were Swedish nationals.

Holly's father, Shaun Bowles, who has been by her bedside at Bangkok hospital along with her mum and family friends, has told 9News that she is still fighting for life. He said: "Our daughter remains in the intensive care unit, in a critical condition. She's on life support.

"We would just like to thank everyone back home for all the support and love." Bianca's family has this afternoon released a statement sayin﻿g there was no update on her condition.