Metropolitan Line: Transport for London confirms closure between Aldgate and Baker Street
The Metropolitan Line is suspended between Aldgate and Baker Street at the moment, and will remain so until the end of Saturday, November 8, with some delays on the rest of the line.
In a post on X, Transport for London said: “Services are expected to resume on Sunday, November 9. This is so that we can fix a track fault at Baker Street. Not operating Metropolitan line services beyond Baker Street eases pressure on the track while our engineers work on repairing the fault.
“If you're travelling to central London, we advise changing at Baker Street for Bakerloo, Circle and Hammersmith & City line services. Or use the Jubilee line from either Finchley Road or Baker Street.”