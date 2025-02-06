Miami-Frankfurt Lufthansa jumbo jet pilot faints after take off - and co-pilot diverts 1,500 miles to Montreal
Lufthansa flight LH463 had just departed Miami in the US state of Florida, heading for Frankfurt in Germany.
But right after leaving the tarmac, the pilot flying fainted and was rushed to a crew lounge for emergency treatment.
Control of the Boeing 747-8 was given to the plane's co-pilot who decided to make a U-turn at 30,000 feet for an unscheduled landing at Montreal in Canada more than 1,500 miles away.
Details of the mid-air emergency on January 19 emerged in German media after appearing in the flight trade magazine Aviation Herald.
The report says: "The captain became ill in the crew rest area. The senior first officer assumed command, the first officer summoned to the cockpit. Two flight attendants provided first aid. Considering the weather the crew decided to divert to Montreal.
"The crew declared emergency, dumped fuel en route to Montreal. The aircraft landed in Montreal without further incident."
It is currently unclear what caused the captain to faint and there have been no updates on his condition at the time of writing.
Story: NewsX