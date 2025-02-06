A jumbo jet packed with passengers was forced to make a terrifying emergency landing when the captain fainted shortly after taking off.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lufthansa flight LH463 had just departed Miami in the US state of Florida, heading for Frankfurt in Germany.

But right after leaving the tarmac, the pilot flying fainted and was rushed to a crew lounge for emergency treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Control of the Boeing 747-8 was given to the plane's co-pilot who decided to make a U-turn at 30,000 feet for an unscheduled landing at Montreal in Canada more than 1,500 miles away.

Picture shows the route the aircraft was supposed to fly with the green line showing the route it flew in the end, undated. Lufthansa pilot fainted | FlightAware/Newsflash/NX

Details of the mid-air emergency on January 19 emerged in German media after appearing in the flight trade magazine Aviation Herald.

The report says: "The captain became ill in the crew rest area. The senior first officer assumed command, the first officer summoned to the cockpit. Two flight attendants provided first aid. Considering the weather the crew decided to divert to Montreal.

"The crew declared emergency, dumped fuel en route to Montreal. The aircraft landed in Montreal without further incident."

It is currently unclear what caused the captain to faint and there have been no updates on his condition at the time of writing.

Story: NewsX