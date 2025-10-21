An emergency has been declared on a cruise ship carrying British tourists after a "passenger went overboard", a tourist claims.

Holidaymakers on the Norwegian Jewel - currently on her way from Barcelona to Miami - say they were woken up at 2am with "code Oscar starboard" blaring out of the speakers - a maritime emergency signal for a person overboard.

The Norwegian Jewel at sea | Michel Verdure

And this afternoon a passenger claims staff on the cruise confirmed someone had "gone overboard" and the cruise ship is in "search and rescue mode" - currently circling the Atlantic Ocean.

The Norwegian cruise liner set sail from Barcelona on October 15.

A British passenger, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "I was asleep in the cabin. The captain put out an announcement ‘code Oscar starboard’.

Another ship joining in on the search for the passenger that fell overboard. | SWNS

"As it was transmitted into our rooms also. I thought it might be serious and googled it to find that Oscar means person overboard.

"We have just in the last 10 minutes had an announcement to confirm someone is overboard, and that is why we have been and still are circling."

The ship can accommodate 2,394 passengers with a crew of 1,072, and there are 1,197 cabins.

Norwegian Cruise Line has been contacted for comment.