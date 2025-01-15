Phuket: 38 tourists saved from sinking catamaran off coast of Thailand
The incident took place just 1.6 nautical miles from Ko Racha Island, Phuket, Thailand, on 13th January, according to reports.
The vessel was carrying 33 Chinese tourists and five staff members when it began taking on water and capsized.
The footage shows people and belongings in the water as the vessel sinks, with the video then cutting to the tourists climbing into inflatable lifeboats.
Rescuers said that it was fortunate that there were no casualties, adding that all the people on board the vessel had been rescued because they had all been wearing life jackets.
The boat involved in the accident was on a day trip from Chalong Pier in Phuket to Koh Racha. The local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.
