Passengers have been told not to go to airports if they are booked on to an airline which has just closed down.

Play Airlines (Iceland), which ran flights from Stansted Airport and Liverpool Airport to Reykjavik and was also licensed to operate form Liverpool Airport, has stopped operating.

The announcement was made yesterday and now the UK Civil Aviation Authority has given some guidance to passengers.

It has reiterated that all Play Airlines-operated flights are cancelled, and so passengers should not go to airports. Play Airlines customers have been “urged to make their own alternative travel arrangements if required”.

Andrew McConnell, spokesperson at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “It’s always unfortunate when an airline ceases operations, and we understand that Play Airlines’ decision will be unsettling for its employees and customers. UK customers seeking the latest information are advised to visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website.”

In a statement on Monday the low-cost operator confirmed its board had decided to cease operations.

It said passengers should contact card issuers for tickets booked with credit cards, while those with bookings as part of larger tour packages should approach their travel agent. The airline has said that it "will work closely with authorities and employees to implement necessary measures to wind down operations”.

It added: "Every effort was made to reach a different outcome. This decision is the most painful one imaginable in this situation and has only been taken because all other options were deemed exhausted. The Board sincerely apologizes to everyone negatively affected by this outcome."