Ryanair has begun cancelling flights to popular Spanish destinations ahead of a prolonged baggage handler strike.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flights to and from Alicante, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, and Tenerife South are among those already being pulled from schedules. More disruption is also expected across the airline’s entire Spanish network – despite the company saying that the disruption would be minimal.

The strike will affect operations at Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Malaga, Seville, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Girona, Tenerife South, Lanzarote, and Santiago de Compostela. A Ryanair spokesman said: “Ryanair does not expect any disruption to our operation as a result of these third-party handling strikes in Spain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But passengers have begun receiving notifications of changes to their itineraries, and the airline has advised affected customers of options including refunds, vouchers, or alternative flights. In previous disputes, Ryanair has temporarily prohibited checked luggage on certain routes, compelling travellers to only use cabin bags to circumvent issues with unmanned baggage belts.

Ryanair has begun cancelling flights to popular Spanish destinations ahead of a prolonged baggage handler strike. (Photo: Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

The industrial action, organised by Spain’s UGT union, will involve staff from Azul Handling – Ryanair’s own ground services subsidiary – who work across 12 of the airline’s Spanish bases. The strike begins on August 15 and will continue every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 31. Walkouts will occur during three peak windows: 5am to 9am, noon to 3pm, and 9pm to midnight.

The union says the strikes are being held in protest against what it describes as exploitative working conditions.