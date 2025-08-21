Temple Bar: English tourist fights for life after night-time assault in Dublin
Emergency services attended the scene of the incident in Temple Bar Square in Dublin at about 12.30am today.
A man, who is in his 40s, is believed to be an English tourist, and was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
The scene was preserved and a technical examination has been carried out. Gardai are appealing for witnesses or to anyone who may have information about the incident to get in contact.
They are also appealing to anyone with video footage relevant to the investigation to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on (01)666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.