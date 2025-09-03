TfL Elizabeth Line: Trains on Tube line 'will not stop at stations' during London Tube strike in September - and 'possible disruption' expected
TfL says that strikes are planned on the Tube and DLR and if they go ahead “services will be disrupted”. Talks were being held between TfL and the RMT union in a bid to avert what would be one of the worst strikes in years. Dialogue was said to be “ongoing”, with TfL saying it was “working hard” to resolve the dispute.
Commuters face a four-day Tube shutdown next week and disruption from Sunday until Friday if a union presses ahead with threatened strike action, Transport for London has warned.
- On Sunday 7 September, there will be disruption across the Tube, with limited services running
- From Monday 8 to Thursday 11 September 2025, Tube services will be severely disrupted, with little to no service expected
- On Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 September 2025, there will also be no service on the DLR
Other TfL services, including the Elizabeth line, London Overground and trams, will be running normally but are likely to be extremely busy. At times, they may not be able to stop at stations shared with the Tube.
TfL has warned that there may be “possible disruption” on the Elizabeth Line. Elizabeth line rains will not stop at stations between Whitechapel and Bond Street at these times: Monday 8 and Wednesday 10 before 07:30 and after 22:30, Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 before 08:00.
Elizabeth Line stations shared with Tube services may see possible disruption, TfL says. So although the Elizabeth Line is not involved in the strike commuters are still being warned of disruption on that line.
Sunday 7 September
- Disruption across Tube network
- Limited services running
- Services that run will finish early
- Complete your journey by 18:00
- DLR running normal service
Monday 8 to Thursday 11 September
Tube
- Disruption expected across Tube network
- Little to no service running
- No service before 08:00
- Complete your journey by 18:00
DLR
- Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 September only: no DLR service due to strike
- All other days: full service
- Stations shared with Tube services: possible disruption
Elizabeth line
- There are no strikes on the Elizabeth line
- Trains will not stop at stations between Whitechapel and Bond Street at these times: Monday 8 and Wednesday 10: before 07:30 and after 22:30. Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11: before 08:00
- Stations shared with Tube services: possible disruption
Friday 12 September
Tube
- No service before 08:00
- Normal service on all lines by late morning
DLR
- Normal service
Elizabeth Line
- Normal service