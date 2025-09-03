Transport for London (TfL) has issued an update on whether the Elizabeth Line will be affected by London Underground strikes.

TfL says that strikes are planned on the Tube and DLR and if they go ahead “services will be disrupted”. Talks were being held between TfL and the RMT union in a bid to avert what would be one of the worst strikes in years. Dialogue was said to be “ongoing”, with TfL saying it was “working hard” to resolve the dispute.

Commuters face a four-day Tube shutdown next week and disruption from Sunday until Friday if a union presses ahead with threatened strike action, Transport for London has warned.

On Sunday 7 September, there will be disruption across the Tube, with limited services running

From Monday 8 to Thursday 11 September 2025, Tube services will be severely disrupted, with little to no service expected

On Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 September 2025, there will also be no service on the DLR

Other TfL services, including the Elizabeth line, London Overground and trams, will be running normally but are likely to be extremely busy. At times, they may not be able to stop at stations shared with the Tube.

TfL has warned that there may be “possible disruption” on the Elizabeth Line. Elizabeth line rains will not stop at stations between Whitechapel and Bond Street at these times: Monday 8 and Wednesday 10 before 07:30 and after 22:30, Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 before 08:00.

Elizabeth Line stations shared with Tube services may see possible disruption, TfL says. So although the Elizabeth Line is not involved in the strike commuters are still being warned of disruption on that line.

Sunday 7 September

Disruption across Tube network

Limited services running

Services that run will finish early

Complete your journey by 18:00

DLR running normal service

Monday 8 to Thursday 11 September

Tube

Disruption expected across Tube network

Little to no service running

No service before 08:00

Complete your journey by 18:00

DLR

Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 September only: no DLR service due to strike

All other days: full service

Stations shared with Tube services: possible disruption

Elizabeth line

There are no strikes on the Elizabeth line

Trains will not stop at stations between Whitechapel and Bond Street at these times: Monday 8 and Wednesday 10: before 07:30 and after 22:30. Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11: before 08:00

Stations shared with Tube services: possible disruption

Friday 12 September

Tube

No service before 08:00

Normal service on all lines by late morning

DLR

Normal service

Elizabeth Line

Normal service