This footage shows firefighters putting out a fire on a cargo plane after it caught ablaze during a flight and had to make an emergency landing.

The incident took place at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil, on Saturday, November 9.

The first piece of footage shows smoke after it had made its emergency landing, with a second video showing firefighters climbing a ladder to reach the aircraft as a bright fire burns inside.

Local media reports in Brazil said that the aircraft belonged to the Total Cargo company and that it had to make an emergency landing after a fire started in its hold.

The Boeing 737-4Q8 (SF) aircraft had departed from Vitoria, in the state of Espirito Santo, and was headed to the airport in Sao Paulo to deliver packages from the Brazilian Post Office.

At least 20 per cent of the parcels and the plane's fuselage were destroyed in the incident. It is currently unclear what caused the fire on board the aircraft. The Brazilian authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze. There were no injuries in the incident, according to local media reports.

