Total Cargo Boeing 737 plane catches fire in mid-air and has to make emergency landing in Brazil
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident took place at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil, on Saturday, November 9.
The first piece of footage shows smoke after it had made its emergency landing, with a second video showing firefighters climbing a ladder to reach the aircraft as a bright fire burns inside.
Local media reports in Brazil said that the aircraft belonged to the Total Cargo company and that it had to make an emergency landing after a fire started in its hold.
The Boeing 737-4Q8 (SF) aircraft had departed from Vitoria, in the state of Espirito Santo, and was headed to the airport in Sao Paulo to deliver packages from the Brazilian Post Office.
At least 20 per cent of the parcels and the plane's fuselage were destroyed in the incident. It is currently unclear what caused the fire on board the aircraft. The Brazilian authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze. There were no injuries in the incident, according to local media reports.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.