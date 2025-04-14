Two British swimmers drown near Great Barrier Reef in Australia as Seventeen Seventy warning issued

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

2 minutes ago
Two British tourists have died off the coast of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, it has been confirmed.

The victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 46-year-old man, were caught in the surf on Sunday while swimming at an unpatrolled beach near the town of Seventeen Seventy. A police helicopter pulled them from the water, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person, an Australian man, is in critical condition after also being swept out to sea. He was flown to hospital with serious head injuries.

Authorities confirmed the British victims’ nationalities but have not released their names.

Marine heatwaves can lead to coral bleaching and harms to ocean life – this picture was taken during an underwater survey in Australian waters in 2017. Picture: J Stella/Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority
Marine heatwaves can lead to coral bleaching and harms to ocean life – this picture was taken during an underwater survey in Australian waters in 2017. Picture: J Stella/Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority | J Stella/Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority

“Sunday's mission was a difficult one,” CapRescue, the emergency service that recovered the swimmers, posted on social media. They added that the deaths occurred “despite the best efforts of all involved.”

Police said the injured man is from Monto, located about 150 kilometres inland. It's unclear whether he entered the water to try to help the others.

“We're not sure whether the third person jumped into the water trying to perform a rescue,” said Darren Everard from Surf Life Saving Queensland, speaking to the ABC.

In the area around Seventeen Seventy, only one beach within a 50-kilometre stretch is monitored by lifeguards. Police have ruled out foul play and will submit a report to the coroner.

According to Royal Life Saving Australia, 107 people drowned in the country last year, with a quarter of them born overseas.

