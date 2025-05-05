Two British tourists killed in Agadir car crash in Morocco

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two British tourists have been killed in a crash after their car overturned.

The tragedy - which also injured two other Brits and the car’s driver - happened in the Moroccan port city of Agadir on Sunday morning.

The injured were taken to the Hassan II Regional Hospital after the crash in Resistance Street, Ambassador 24 has reported.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital's morgue.

The casualties have not been named.

Security services have launched an investigation.