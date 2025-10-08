Westminster Bridge reopens: Popular London landmark had closed amid 'concerns for welfare of man' with 'ambulances and fire crews' on the scene
Following “concerns for the welfare of a man” Westminster Bridge was closed by police earlier today. The popular London landmark has now reopened but not before ambulance and fire crews joined officers during the incident.
The A302 bridge was closed in both directions causing serious delays shortly after 10am this morning. Westminster Bridge was eventually reopened at around 12.30pm.
Earlier, a Met Police spokesperson told NationalWorld: “Police are currently on Westminster Bridge following concerns for the welfare of a man.
“Officers were called at 10:12hrs on Wednesday, 8 October and are now in the process of speaking to the man. The bridge is currently closed to traffic and we ask people to avoid the area at this time.”
At the time of the incident, one user wrote on X: “Ambulances, police and fire crews all over Westminster Bridge. Bridge closed. Can’t do right at the end of Victoria Embankment either.”
London Fire Brigade provided more detail on the emergency incident with a spokesperson telling The Standard: “We are currently assisting emergency service colleagues and have three fire engines, two fire rescue units and our fire boat in attendance.”
Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.