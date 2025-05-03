Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 34-year-old Russian man has died from malaria after being bitten by a mosquito during a holiday in Zanzibar, leaving behind his pregnant wife and a mountain of debt.

The tragic death of Vladislav Larionov, a car dealership manager from the city of Ulyanovsk, marks the first fatal case of malaria in the region. He passed away on April 10, after spending a month in intensive care.

Larionov and his wife, Kamila, travelled to Zanzibar at the end of February. Upon returning to Ulyanovsk, he developed flu-like symptoms, including a high fever of 39°C (102.2°F).

Initially misdiagnosed as influenza, his condition deteriorated, leading to hospitalisation and a diagnosis of malaria.

Vladislav Larionov poses with wife Kamila in undated photo. He died of malaria in Ulyanovsk, Russia.

Albert, Kamila's brother, said: "He was placed in intensive care, connected to a ventilator. We were afraid of every call. But it still happened."

Kamila, who is expecting their first child, has been left to cope with the loss and the financial burden of a mortgage and loans that Larionov had been managing.

Albert added: "It was very difficult for her. She doesn't need these worries now; she can't be nervous in her condition."

The family had not intended to publicise their grief, but news of Larionov's death leaked to the media.

