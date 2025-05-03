Malaria kills car dealer Russian tourist on holiday in Zanzibar
The tragic death of Vladislav Larionov, a car dealership manager from the city of Ulyanovsk, marks the first fatal case of malaria in the region. He passed away on April 10, after spending a month in intensive care.
Larionov and his wife, Kamila, travelled to Zanzibar at the end of February. Upon returning to Ulyanovsk, he developed flu-like symptoms, including a high fever of 39°C (102.2°F).
Initially misdiagnosed as influenza, his condition deteriorated, leading to hospitalisation and a diagnosis of malaria.
Albert, Kamila's brother, said: "He was placed in intensive care, connected to a ventilator. We were afraid of every call. But it still happened."
Kamila, who is expecting their first child, has been left to cope with the loss and the financial burden of a mortgage and loans that Larionov had been managing.
Albert added: "It was very difficult for her. She doesn't need these worries now; she can't be nervous in her condition."
The family had not intended to publicise their grief, but news of Larionov's death leaked to the media.
