Travel restrictions hit tourist hotspots: Easter holidaymakers warned about bans - full list of destinations

Tourist restrictions are expected to catch hundreds of travellers off guard this Easter, with bans continuing to be implemented worldwide to combat overtourism.

Helping you understand if it will impact your Easter bookings, private tours site VIP Santorini has compiled a list of destinations that could affect your upcoming holidays, from tourist fines to restricted areas.

Restricted Access or Zones ------

Menorca, Spain: Homeowners in Binibeca Vell have blocked access to private properties and asked tourists to visit only between 11am and 8pm to reduce noise.

Machu Picchu, Peru: Visitors face a strict ticketing system to arrive within designated time slots to prevent overcrowding.

Ibiza, Spain: Authorities have introduced new regulations limiting the simultaneous docking of cruise ships to no more than two at a time.

Amsterdam, Netherlands: There are plans to limit river cruises, ban new hotels, reduce visitors by 271,000 annually, and cap overnight stays at 20 million.

Santorini & Mykonos, Greece: Greece plans to limit cruise ships to combat overtourism and reduce the impact on the Cycladic Islands.

Barcelona, Spain: The city cut cruise dockings to seven and removed the 116 bus route to Parc Güell to curb peak-season tourism.

Seoul, South Korea: Seoul’s Bukchon Hanok Village will introduce a curfew in March, limiting tourist access from 5pm to 10am.

Athens, Greece: The Greek Acropolis capped visitors at 20,000 in September 2023 and introduced time slot bookings to reduce footfall.

Hallstatt, Austria: Measures were taken to discourage tourists by building wooden fences that block lakeside views.

Trentino Alto Adige, Italy: Overnight guests are capped at 2019 levels to tackle overtourism, with pre-registration for attractions like Alpe di Siusi.

French Polynesia: Annual tourist numbers are planned to be capped at 280,000, with local cruise lines taking priority over international cruise ships.

Tourist Tax ------

Barcelona, Spain: Barcelona’s tourist tax for five-star hotel guests increased to €6.75 per night, totalling €47.25 per week.

Venice, Italy: Venice has introduced a €5 day-trip tax to dissuade short-term tourists from overloading the city.

Santorini & Mykonos, Greece: The government announced a €20 levy for cruise ship visitors to Greece's islands during peak summer.

Kyoto, Japan: Lodging tax for hotels will increase to a maximum of 10,000 yen (£52), ten times the current 1,000 yen cap.

Bhutan, The Himalayas: Visitors pay the world’s priciest entrance fee of US$100 daily to promote low-impact tourism, down from $200 in 2023.

Galapagos Islands, Ecuador: Tourists to the archipelago must now pay an entry tax of $200 (£155) for international visitors and $100 (£78) for those from neighbouring countries.

Bali, Indonesia: Bali has introduced a $10 (£7.70) tourist tax to deter unruly visitors, with travellers required to pay the levy and potentially receive a handbook on acceptable behaviour.

Seville, Spain: Seville plans to charge holidaymakers for Plaza de España entry to combat overtourism, with details still unclear.

Edinburgh, Scotland: Plans are set to introduce a 5% tourist tax on accommodation from 2026, aiming to raise £50 million annually.

Tourist Behaviour Regulations ------

Amsterdam, Netherlands: Authorities have urged Brits to "stay away" due to antisocial behaviour during stag parties and pub crawls, with a warning video triggered by related search terms.

Sardinia, Italy: Tourists invading the pink sands of Spiaggia Rosa face fines ranging from €500 (£428) to €3,500 (£2,993).

Dubrovnik, Croatia: Visitors may face fines or charges for wearing swimwear, driving without permission, eating near monuments, or climbing city walls.

Prague, Czechia: City councillors have decided to ban outrageous stag and hen group costumes, as well as nighttime pub crawls.

Portofino, Italy: Tourists taking selfies in popular spots could face a €275 (£242) fine for causing congestion, with "no waiting" zones to prevent blockages.

Rome, Italy: Rome is cracking down on bans for shirtless men, "love padlocks" on bridges, and snacking near attractions like the Trevi Fountain.

Sustainability-Focused Measures ------

Capri, Italy: Capri plans to install a 40-buoy barrier 100m offshore to protect its coastline from boat damage.

Galapagos Islands, Ecuador: Tourism is regulated with rules like walking on marked trails, guided visits to protected areas, and no private yachts at key natural sites.

Okinawa, Japan: To protect endangered species and combat overtourism, visitor numbers to Iriomote Island are capped at 1,200 per day.

Ko Phi Phi Leh, Thailand: Swimming in Maya Bay is banned to protect coral and reef sharks, with visitors limited to one-hour stays and motorboats prohibited.

General Planning and Management ------

Cornwall, England: Cornish holiday lets may need registration to tackle overtourism and housing issues, with a £160m government crackdown on rentals.

Malaga, Spain: Malaga has set plans to prohibit holiday rental registrations across 43 districts.

Florence, Italy: Florence banned Airbnb and short-term rentals in its centre to address the depletion of affordable housing.

Yorkshire Dales, England: Bans on the construction of second homes and holiday properties in villages have been introduced to curb tourism, allowing only permanent residents.

Marseille, France: Marseille banned key safes outside holiday lets, with agents authorised to remove them if hosts ignore warnings.

Penang, Malaysia: Short-term rentals like Airbnb are banned, allowing only commercial properties with resident approval and registration fees.

Addressing the above restrictions, George Alexandrou, CEO of VIP Santorini commented, “As overtourism becomes an increasing concern, travellers must be more conscious of their bookings this Easter. With destinations like Greece and Spain tightening access to popular sites, it's clear that the need for sustainable tourism practices is growing.

“Rather than simply flocking to hotspots, Easter holidaymakers should prioritise responsible choices, such as booking with destinations and companies that support environmental and cultural preservation. Thoughtful planning will not only help protect these areas for future generations but also enhance the travel experience by embracing less-crowded, authentic locations.”