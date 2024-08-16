Heathrow Airport faces summer travel chaos as Border Force Officers announce 23-day strike over dispute
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around 650 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will begin their walkout from August 31 to September 3, followed by a work-to-rule and refusal to work overtime until September 22.
The union said around 160 staff have left the Border Force because of the lack of flexibility, while others have been forced to change their working hours and practices.
PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Our hard-working members at Heathrow take great pride in keeping our country’s border safe, but many are being forced out of the job they love.
“They’re being told by managers to choose between caring responsibilities and their job, which is no choice at all. The only reason they’re being forced to choose is because their managers are forcing them.
“We know our strike action is likely to cause serious disruption to travellers using Heathrow at the end of the summer, but the strike can be avoided if the employer listens to the concerns of our members.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.