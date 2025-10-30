Travelling to America? Here are the cities with the 'rudest tourists'

Unsplash

New York City has been named the major U.S. city with the most impolite tourists. The tone of over a fifth of the Tripadvisor reviews scraped from popular New York City hotels, attractions, and restaurants was considered rude.

New York City has been named the U.S. city where tourists are the most disrespectful , new research has revealed.

The study analyzed the top 10 most popular hotel, attraction, and restaurant Tripadvisor reviews from the most popular U.S. cities.

The 100 most relevant reviews from each location were analyzed using OpenAI's 4o-mini LLM to determine whether each review was pleasant, neutral, or rude to identify which city has the rudest tourists.

According to the findings, New York City has the most ill-mannered tourists. The city had the highest percentage of rude reviews left for popular hotels, attractions, and restaurants on Tripadvisor, at 21.07%.

Nearly a tenth (9.93%) of reviews were identified as neutral, while 69.00% were deemed to be nice.

Los Angeles was found to have the second rudest tourists, with 19.73% of the reviews being rude. Around seven in ten (70.57%) of reviews were nice and 9.70% were neutral.

In third is Las Vegas, with rude reviews accounting for 19.07% of reviews. Around two-thirds (66.47%) of the rest were considered nice, while 14.47% were neutral.

In contrast, San Francisco has the most pleasant tourists, with only 5.63% of reviews being rude. More than four in five (82.23%) reviews left for hotels, attractions, and restaurants in the city were nice, and 12.13% were neutral.

Nashville ranks second from the bottom, with less than a tenth (9.49%) of reviews being rude. 78.42% of the reviews were nice, and 12.08% were neutral.

Boston has the third least rude tourists, with only 10.92% of reviews impolite. Nearly four in five (78.92%) of the others were nice, with only 10.16% neutral.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson said:

“The study suggests that busier tourist hotspots such as New York City and Los Angeles see higher levels of rude tourist behavior.

“This is perhaps because these destinations often attract partygoers and vacationers, whereas cities like San Francisco and Boston tend to draw more international and culture-seeking travelers.

“Notably, the percentage of rude reviews in New York City is almost four times higher than in San Francisco.

“It’s clear, however, that most tourists are friendly and polite, as the majority of reviews were nice even in the cities with the highest percentage of rude reviews.”