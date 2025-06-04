Travelling to the US? These are the most relaxing US cities you need to visit!

Woman relaxing on decking by a lake.

4 million Brits travel to the US every year. Some go for the food, some go to see the sights, and other's go for a relaxing getaway. If you're part of the latter, a new study has revealed the most relaxing US cities to visit!

Online marketplace for timeshares SellMyTimeshareNow.com, analysed seven different metrics: The percentage of green space around each city, walkability, average hours of daylight, temperature difference from an ideal 66 degrees Fahrenheit (around 19 degrees Celsius), traffic congestion, crime rate per 100,000 residents and the number of attractions rated 4-stars and above on TripAdvisor.

The seven metrics were gathered for 50 of the most populated cities across America and weighted to determine the most to least relaxing big cities to visit.

Tampa, Florida, ranked first, with a score of 74.20 out of 100.

This is Florida’s third largest city and ranks highly thanks to having the second highest number of daylight hours (on average, over 10 hours and 37 minutes), the ninth lowest number of crimes per 100,000 residents (5,584), and the closest average temperature to 66 Fahrenheit at 70 degrees throughout the year.

While the city does have a higher-than-average number of hours lost due to traffic congestion at 34, a walkability score of 50 (out of 100) means there are plenty of things to reach on foot.

In second place is New Orleans, Louisiana, with a score of 70.90 out of 100.

The city ranked first for the number of highest-rated things to do, having over 300 attractions on TripAdvisor. Additionally, New Orleans has the fifth longest hours of daylight at approximately 10 hours and 30 minutes, and is also the 19th most walkable city out of the 50 states analysed.

In third place is San Francisco in California, with a score of 67.40 out of 100.

The city is ranked as the second most walkable on the list with a score of 89 out of 100 and is also the eleventh best in terms of temperature. Additionally, the state also has over 180 four-star or higher rated attractions, so there’s plenty to do.

Another Floridian city, Miami, ranks in fourth place with a score of 67.20 out of 100.

Florida’s Southern position means all its cities rank highly for temperature and daylight hours, though Miami fares the best in the ranking in terms of daylight hours at 10 hours and 46 minutes. The city has a temperature difference of 5.45 degrees compared to the ideal 66 degrees.

In fifth place is San Diego in California, gaining a score of 63.50. At the bottom of California, the city is home to around 1.3 million people, making it the eighth most populated city in the US. It currently has the lowest crime rate out of the 50 cities assessed, at 4,088 incidents per 100,000 residents.

Austin in Texas, placed sixth with a score of 60.50 out of 100, followed by Washington D.C. (59.20), Tucson, Arizona (58.40), Oakland, California (58.10) and Atlanta, Georgia (57.28).

Commenting on the study, an expert from SellMyTimeshareNow.com said: “If you're planning a holiday to the US this summer, this list highlights the most relaxing places to visit.

"Most of the cities in the top 10 are from the Southern or Western states, which are renowned for their sunny climates. Getting your vitamin D from spending time outdoors is vital for overall well-being, and having access to green spaces is a key part of that. Whether it’s for exercise, socialising, or simply taking a stroll in the park, spending time in nature has been shown time and time again to help reduce stress and improve mental health.

"Overall, more states should consider how they can improve access to such spaces. In the meantime, this list highlights some of the best locations to find your ideal vibe. Of course, cities are diverse, and some may argue that certain destinations on the list are far from relaxing given their large population. However, when you factor in access to green spaces, safety, climate, and the range of activities available, these cities stand out as top choices for unwinding and recharging.”

