Travelling to Wales this summer? Here are the top 10 things to do

Top 10 things to in Wales this summer Twr Mawr lighthouse Anglesey

If you’re planning a trip to Wales as part of your summer holiday, there is plenty to do for everyone. PayByPhone, a global leader in mobile parking payments, gives you its top 10 things to do this summer in Wales. From music festivals and agricultural shows, to historical venues and stunning beaches, Wales has something for everyone this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park - It may be one of the smallest UK national parks, but its varied landscapes and thriving wildlife more than make up for it. The Pembrokeshire Coast Path twists and turns along 186miles of rugged clifftops, wide-open beaches and winding estuaries. You can even book a guided walk through Visit Pembrokeshire. There are 2,000 PayByPhone parking spaces available and the Park uses the income to help maintain the Park’s pathways. Barmouth Food Festival (6 July) – This beautiful coastal town is an idyllic destination for a food festival. Visitors can expect to enjoy a curated Barmouth Taste Trail, highlighting locally produced cider, fudge, homemade Welsh preserves and much more. The food festival is only one day, so make a day of it, or why not stay longer and enjoy the beaches at Barmouth and nearby Fairbourne where you can park with PayByPhone in several easily accessible locations. Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod (8 - 13 July) – This annual music and cultural festival attracts as many as 35,000 visitors every year1, thanks to some of the global acts that perform. This year, highlights include Texas, Rag’n’Bone Man and Olly Murs. When not at the festival, head into nearby Wrexham, not only the home of world-famous Wrexham AFC but also a fantastic base from which to explore the surrounding area. Park with PayByPhone in Wrexham General Station car park. The Royal Welsh Show (21 – 24 July) – Regarded by many as a standout event in the British agricultural and Welsh social calendars, The Royal Welsh Show offers plenty for everyone during its daily 12-hour programme. The show boasts livestock and equine competitions, shopping, food and drink stalls, sports, as well as displays from the Ukrainian Cossacks and The Regimental Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh, to name a few. Stay in nearby Builth Wells, which makes a great starting point for cycling or walking. Park your car at any Powys County Council Car Park with PayByPhone. Some car parks will also take a motorhome, so check before you park. Summer Nights at Caldicot Castle (1 – 3 August)– A great weekend of live music is held within the walls of this medieval castle. Headliners Razorlight, Levellers and Squeeze share the stage with up-coming Welsh artists for three nights of fun and fantastic music. Stay in nearby Caldicot and explore the spectacular and diverse landscape of Monmouthshire. Parking is simple with PayByPhone in any Monmouthshire County Council car park. National Eisteddfod of Wales (2 - 9 August) – This year, Europe’s largest cultural festival2 is being held in Isycoed, on the outskirts of Wrexham. It’s an inclusive festival that is a unique celebration of Welsh arts, language and culture. It offers hundreds of things to do for the whole family, including a dedicated after-dark Maes B with live music and DJs aimed at younger audience and the Pentre Plant, an area designed to help encourage children to use their imagination. Park in Wrexham General Station car park with PayByPhone. Brecon Jazz Festival (8 - 10 August) – If you enjoy jazz, this festival is for you. Held at different locations across the picturesque market town of Brecon, it’s been going for nearly 40 years, and with acts this year like Dionne Bennet, Cleveland Watkiss, Remi Harris and Ruby Turner, it’s no wonder it is highly-regarded by jazz enthusiasts. Park with PayByPhone in any of Brecon’s Powys County Council car parks and be sure to check for road and car park closures before you travel. Anglesey Autofest (9 – 10 August) – Calling all petrolheads! With hundreds of cars, bikes and trucks on show and action on track, as well as food, drink and live music, Anglesey Autofest is a must for any summer calendar. Why not stay on Anglesey a little longer to experience this historic island that’s full of character? Walk the Coastal Path, visit the Copper Kingdom or the South Stack Lighthouse and be sure to take in one of the beautiful beaches. PayByPhone has parking covered with availability in multiple locations. Reverberate Music Festival (16 August) – There are many reasons to love Barry Island including beautiful sandy beaches, plenty of shops and attractions including Barry Island Pleasure Park. In August, visit for the Reverberate Music Festival, held at the Witches Hat Event Space, which offers DJs, food and drink, and stay longer to enjoy everything Barry Island has to offer, including the warmth of Barry residents, who love to make visitors feel at home. Park with PayByPhone at Nell’s Point and Harbour Road. Gwyl Machynlleth Festival at MOMA Machynlleth (17 – 24 August 2025) – This week-long Festival of Welsh and International music, culture and heritage, offers something for all ages. And why not take advantage of Snowdonia National Park being on the doorstep and explore what it has to offer. Whether you love hiking, with walks suitable for all capabilities, prefer a spot of kayaking, medieval castle exploring, or live for the thrill of a zip wire, there really is something for everyone. But remember, please park responsibly and only in designated spaces to avoid harming the delicate eco-system. The best solution is to park in any Powys County Council car park using PayByPhone.

Using PayByPhone in available locations in Wales helps to simplify your journey. The Nearby Parking feature instantly provides you with the closest PayByPhone parking location number.

The app also helps plan journeys for EV drivers. EV Charging locator helps motorists find public EV charging wherever they are. It’s free to use and completely independent of a parking session. Motorists simply open the PayByPhone app, click on the EV Charging on the home screen and they can:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Search for local charge points, filtering by networks, connector types and minimum speeds

Compare prices, view opening hours, get directions and see real-time availability to plan journeys efficiently

Motorists can then pay in-app for the EV charging, simplifying the EV charging experience.

Motorists can also find the nearest cheap fuel and diesel with Fuel finder. Fuel finder is also accessed on the home screen of the PayByPhone app, is also free to use and used independently of a parking session. Users can find fuel stations, directions to them, prices and more. There is a filter to aid with the search functionality.

The PayByPhone app is available globally in 11 languages, making it inclusive for those who visit Wales every year.

PayByPhone encourages motorists to always download the PayByPhone app from official sources such as the App Store or Google Play Store, rather than scanning a QR code, which can be the source of scams. Registration is quick and easy – it takes about 30 seconds. For more information about PayByPhone, visit www.paybyphone.co.uk.