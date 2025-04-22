True cost of holidays £555 more expensive than pre-Covid as inflation rockets

Holiday Inflation graphic

Brits heading off for their Easter break will find they are more than £500 worse off than if they took the same holiday before Covid.

The cost of package holidays, passports, petrol to make the airport journey and airport parking, plus holiday essentials like sunscreen, travel adapters, suitcase sets, and swimwear have all been subject to price hikes in the last few years. However, it’s not all doom and gloom, holidaymakers can get more Euros per pound now, while products like headphones have come down in price, according to new research from leading cashback marketplace, OnBuy.

The study1 analysed historical and current price data, tracking tools and studies, to reveal that the true cost of a holiday in 2025 is £549.92 more expensive than in 2017.

According to the research, the average price of a package holiday is up £312.90 per person, airport parking has increased £49.54, new passports cost £16 more than pre-Covid and buying holiday essentials is now £165.83 more expensive.

Rosie Fitzgerald, Head of Brand at OnBuy, said: “Going on holiday comes at an ever-increasing cost for families. Beyond the cost of the holiday itself, having to renew passports and grab last-minute holiday essentials can really bump up the price.

“One top tip would be to keep passports safe and in high places away from little hands and beloved pets, while leaving your vehicle at an off-site car park and travelling by shuttle bus to the terminal will save you money too.

“Other advice would be to convert any currency you want to take well in advance and use an online service to find the best deals. It’s worth searching for debit cards offering 0 per cent fees that allow you to pay in the local currency.

“Additionally, buy any holiday essentials well in advance as the prices of things like suncream and travel adapters once you get airside or in-resort can rise exponentially. It’s always worth shopping around and keeping an eye out for multibuys and loyalty offers that can make a big difference, for example OnBuy offers every customer a minimum of 5% instant cashback on any purchase – up to 20% in some cases – on top of seller discounts, giving you two chances to save and get a taste of those pre-inflation prices.”

True cost of a holiday in 2017 vs 2025

Holiday Packages - £939pp vs £1,251.90pp (+£312.90)

Airport Parking - £135.46 vs £185 (+£49.54)

New Passport – £72.50 vs £94.50 (+£22)

Petrol - £1.20 per litre vs £1.35 per litre (+£0.65 extra for average airport journey)

*On average, UK residents live 17 miles from their nearest airport and MPG for petrol cars in the UK is 36MPG. To travel 34 miles at 36MPG in 2017 would cost approx. £5.15 vs £5.80 for the same journey in 2025.

Currency (£ vs €) – 1.14 vs 1.19 (-€5)

*Spending £100 in 2017 would return you €114 while the same spend in 2025 would return you €119.

Top 10 Holiday Essentials - £398.31 vs £564.14 (+£165.83)

*SPF 30 Sunscreen, 3-piece Suitcase/Luggage Set, Universal Travel Adapter, Sunglasses, Crocs Flip Flops, Beach Towel, Speedo Children’s Swimwear, Sunhat, Headphones and Samsung Tablet Computer. (Price on OnBuy - £466.88 after £37.57 instant cashback).

TOTAL – +£555.92 more expensive

1The study looked at ONS data and collated historical prices using the Wayback Machine while also utilising price comparison tools like PriceSpy and studies from the likes of Which?, Specsavers and Admiral to collate the findings.