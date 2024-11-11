It is every child’s Christmas dream to visit Santa Claus in his Finland home, Lapland. However, with a family trip costing between £4,000 and £7,000 from the UK, it’s a dream that is sadly unlikely to become a reality for many.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those who are desperate to take the family on a magical festive trip, thankfully there are several cheaper, and just as magical, European destinations which families can visit this December, where you can still meet Mr Claus and celebrate unique Christmas traditions.

Laura Evans-Fisk, head of digital and engagement at eurochange comments: “Whilst a trip to Lapland is the ultimate Christmas dream for many families, the incredibly high price can make it simply unaffordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, if you’re after some traditional Christmas charm and the opportunity to meet Santa Claus, there are plenty of cheaper alternatives across Europe that both parents and children will love. There are lots of magical Christmas memories to be had, and they don’t have to be in Lapland!”

Travel experts say there are several 'alternative' destinations to Lapland across Europe

Laura shares her top cheaper alternative Lapland destinations:

Korvatunturi, Finland

Direct return flights: Liverpool to Rovaniemi (from £57pp), London airports to Rovaniemi (from £98pp)

Accommodation (for a family of 4, for 3 nights): Airbnbs available from £230

Money saved on a Lapland trip: £3,542

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst it’s not as well-known as Lapland, legend has it that Korvatunturi (Ear Fell) is the ‘true’ home of Santa Claus. Here, there are 12 times as many reindeer as there are people!

“The village., which sits on the southern side of the ‘Ear Mountain’, is decorated with nearly a hundred metres of ear-shaped rock formations, providing its obscure name.

“Korvantunturi is the location of Santa’s secret workshop, so it makes for a much cheaper yet still authentic Christmas experience. There are opportunities to visit the iconic workshop and you can also send a letter to Santa at his main post office.

“Given the village’s remote location, it’s a great spot for witnessing the Northern Lights too.”

Himmelpfort, Germany

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Direct return flights: Edinburgh to Berlin (from £46pp), London airports to Berlin (from £78pp)

Accommodation (for a family of 4, for 3 nights): Airbnbs available from £252

Money saved on a Lapland trip: £3,564

“This small village, a short train ride from Berlin, is home to one of the most famous ‘Christmas Angel Post Offices’ in the world. Its post office workers are dressed as angels, and they respond to over 300,000 children’s letters every year. Each letter receives a personalised response.

“The entire village transforms into a beautiful Germanic Christmas wonderland every year, with homes and shops featuring elaborate festive displays, and a small but authentic German Christmas market with local crafts, regional specialities and Glühwein (mulled wine) on offer.”

Hallstatt, Austria

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Direct return flights: London airports to Salzburg (from £46pp), Bristol to Salzburg (from £95pp), Manchester to Salzburg (from £95pp)

Accommodation (for a family of 4, for 3 nights): Airbnbs available from £351

Money saved on a Lapland trip: £3,465

“This charming Alpine village in Austria transforms into a magical festive destination during the winter months. Pure white snow drapes over its old wooden houses and the surrounding mountains, which overlook a stunning glassy lake. It’s a truly authentic festive destination.

“Here, you can explore the beautiful traditional ‘Mountain Christmas Market’, where you can also visit Santa Claus, go ice skating, and even visit a ‘Silent Night’ museum to learn about the famous Christmas carol.”

Gothenburg, Sweden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Direct return flights: London airports to Gothenburg Landvetter (from £30pp), Manchester to Gothenburg Landvetter (from £58pp)

Accommodation (for a family of 4, for 3 nights): Airbnbs available from £184

Money saved on a Lapland trip: £3,396

“Every year, the city of Gothenburg in Sweden hosts one of the largest Christmas markets in Scandinavia. Here, you’ll find a sustainable market, a vegan market and even a market at an art school.

‘The traditional Swedish festive atmosphere will instantly give you that warm ‘Christmassy’ feeling. You can visit Santa at Liseberg Amusement Park and at the ‘Tomtebyn’ (Santa’s village), plus there’s ice-skating and beautiful outdoor winter carousels to have a go on!”