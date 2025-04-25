TUI adds 1,200 more hotels for summer 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On sale now, TUI has launched 1,200 hotels for summer 2026 holidays offering customers thousands more resorts to choose from, allowing more time to plan their perfect getaway and spread the cost of their summer holiday.

Focusing on the most popular mid-haul destinations, an impressive 380 new hotels in Greece, 100 additional properties in Turkey, 118 hotels in the Canary Islands and 145 properties across the Balearic Islands are now available to customers. Notable additions include six new luxurious IKOS hotels and three Sani resorts in Greece, the award-winning TUI BLUE Barut Andiz and brand-new Land of Legends Nickelodeon Hotels & Resort in Turkey. With flights operating from 24 regional airports across the UK, an additional 50 long-haul hotels have also been added.

Further resorts will be available to popular value-for-money destinations in Africa and the Middle East, including Cape Verde, Morocco and Egypt – alongside Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which have seen strong year-on-year growth in bookings.

Chris Logan, Commercial Director at TUI UK & Ireland comments:“We know our customers value choice, flexibility and the ability to plan ahead - and that’s exactly what our expanded Summer 2026 offering delivers.

Brand new Land of Legends Nickelodeon Hotels & Resort in Antalya, Turkey

With more hotels now on sale across a wide range of destinations, we’re making it easier than ever to find the perfect holiday, whether that’s a beach, city break, tour or multi-centre adventure. This expansion reflects our continued commitment to giving customers what they want and enabling them to create unforgettable memories wherever they choose to go.”

As well as more than a thousand new hotels, TUI will also be including new city destinations - Tirana, Sofia, and Malaga. Customers can also experience once-in-a-lifetime authentic getaways with the new 'Romantic Northern Italy' and 'A Taste of Kenya' tours, as well as the option to travel to multiple destinations in one trip via a multi-centre holiday.

The 2026 summer programme is available to book today via tui.co.uk, TUI retail stores and independent travel agents.

TUI offers seven-night holidays to Side, Turkey staying at the 5T TUI BLUE Barut Andiz on an all-inclusive basis from £1170 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Double Room with Balcony, with flights departing from London Stanstead airport on 3rd May 2026. Includes transfers and 20kg luggage. For more details or to book, visit tui.co.uk, stop by your local TUI holiday store, or download our app.

Ikos Odisia in Dassia, Corfu

TUI offers seven-night holidays to Belek, Turkey staying at the 5T The Land of Legends, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Antalya on a full board plus basis from £1878 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Deluxe Double Room with Balcony, with flights departing from Newcastle airport on 24th May 2026. Includes transfers and 20kg luggage. For more details or to book, visit tui.co.uk, stop by your local TUI holiday store, or download our app.

TUI offers seven-night holidays to Halkidki, Greece staying at the 5T Sani Dunes on a half board basis from £2134 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Double Room with Pool View and Terrace, with flights departing from Birmingham on 4th June 2026. Includes transfers and 20kg luggage. For more details or to book, visit tui.co.uk, stop by your local TUI holiday store, or download our app.

TUI offers seven-night holidays to Dassia, Corfu staying at the 5T Ikos Odisia on an all-inclusive basis from £2471 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Superior Double Room with Garden View and Balcony, with flights departing from Manchester 31st August 2026. Includes transfers and 20kg luggage. For more details or to book, visit tui.co.uk, stop by your local TUI holiday store, or download our app.