TUI adds Salzburg and Alicante to its city break programme

Salzburg

TUI UK&I has added Alicante and Salzburg to its city break portfolio, giving customers even more choice when it comes to booking their holiday.

TUI is rapidly growing its city break packages and has added a further six destinations since January, meaning there are now 57 city breaks available for travellers seeking short getaways.

Salzburg is a lively city plating up plenty of culture, museums, beautiful mountain-spots and architecture that feels like you are stepping into a Renaissance painting. With plenty of local bars, beer and traditional food vendors, Salzburg has plenty to offer for all types of travellers.

And as home to the Sound of Music, there is no better place to celebrate the film’s 60th anniversary than a trip to Salzburg to be transported back into the 1959 much-loved musical.

Over in Alicante, travellers can enjoy a mix of relaxing beach days and adventuring around the city which is bursting with history and fascinating architecture ranging from Medieval to Modernist. You can easily hop between the beach and the hustle and bustle of the city centre, and there’s plenty of local bars to explore along the marina too.

If you’re looking for a change of scenery, Alicante’s picturesque parks offer beautiful views that stretch across the city.

Chris Logan, Commercial Director of TUI UK & I: “Our cities programme is growing from strength to strength and we’re really excited that we are continuing to expand our offering to more and more destinations. We’ve been able to add Salzburg and Alicante to our portfolio due to our recently launched dynamic partnership with Ryanair which means we offer great flexibility and choice powered by our strong supplier partnerships.

Alicante and Salzburg have plenty to offer from cultural sights to relaxing on the beach and we can’t wait for our customers to explore these exciting new destinations. We now have 57 cities on offer, and we’re excited to see our city break programme continue to expand thanks to our Ryanair partnership.”