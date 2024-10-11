Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From the moment I arrived at the TUI BLUE Angora Beach Hotel in Izmir, I realised I was in for something special.

I’d heard it described as ‘an all inclusive designed for people who dislike all inclusives’. This summed it up perfectly. Instead of the usual buffet overloads and cliché activities, Angora Beach was a place for wellness, relaxation and luxury. A perfect escape in the tranquil countryside of Türkiye.

Unlike the the infamous tourist hubs like Antalya or Istanbul, Izmir had a calm and picturesque charm. Tucked away from the crowds, the adults-only hotel was a true escape. With only 115 rooms it maintains a boutique feel - rare for an all-inclusive resort.

TUI always make travel easy. Arriving in the early hours, it was a weight off my shoulders to know that my transfer would be waiting. When I did arrive at Angora Beach, I was immediately grateful to see that my room had a strong AC unit and a comfortable king-sized bed. The hotel had even prepared me a meze plate with fresh breads. A thoughtful touch.

The beach is just seconds away from the hotel’s main pool. | NW

Overall, the rooms were spacious and thoughtfully designed. It had all of the modern comforts, plenty of storage space and so many lighting options that I still don’t know which switch was which. Each area was unified with the signature blue - from the bathroom tiles to the lounge chairs. The room also had its own private balcony which was perfect for enjoying my morning coffee.

It appeared that in each unit, the upstairs rooms had their own balcony whilst the downstairs rooms each had a private pool. There was also a larger shared pool with music, a quieter one within the spa and another with a swim-up bar. Not to mention that the beach is just steps away - perfect for watching the sunset over the Aegean Sea. Though my favourite spot for the sunset was the rooftop bar. The views from here were unmatched.

The sun shone down on TUIBLUE Angora Beach for our entire stay. | NW

I particularly enjoyed the walk back to my room during my stay. The path was lined with plants that were well watered and flourishing. I even saw my very first pomegranate tree! I was wandering through the greenery when I found the perfect reading nook. A swinging chair that made me feel as though I were cocooned.

Don’t get me wrong, I also spent a lot of time exploring the bars - aiming to try each of the cocktails. The Basil Smash in particular became a staple of the trip. I’ve tried to recreate it twice since returning to the UK without much success…

I’ll admit, I’m usually sceptical of hotel buffets. Yet Angora Beach blew me away. From lamb that melted in my mouth to some of the juiciest watermelon I’ve ever tasted. Everything that I tried was delicious. Much of it you could see being cooked directly in from of you. Knowing your food is fresh, even at a buffet, was a real treat. Breakfast a highlight with freshly baked bagels, pancakes and croissants all made in front of your eyes.

The rolled seabass in the Culinarium restaurant. | NW

If you’re looking for a more elevated dining experience, you also have the Culinarium restaurant. I dined there twice - once is included in the stay, the second is an extra £30 which is well worth it. Each dish was beautifully presented. I was torn on whether to have the beef carpaccio twice because it was that good. In the end, I was grateful I didn’t because the octopus starter was even better. The rolled sea bass was perfectly cooked and the beef medallion melted in my mouth.

The range of activities were much more sophisticated than I expected. I had chance to head into the kitchen myself for the cooking class. I learned to make Manti, a popular Turkish dish similar to ravioli. We had to fold each piece into a shape resembling a flower - easier said than done. Luckily we had the help of the hotel chefs. At the end we got to enjoy our slightly lopsided, yet ever tasty hard work. There was also the opportunity to try your hand at cocktail making, yoga and darts. Or you could sit back, relax and enjoy live music in the bar or a dance show with the winners of Argentina’s Got Talent.

You can’t appreciate Angora Beach fully without visiting their spa. My life isn’t quite the same after experiencing the Hammam package. First I enjoyed the sauna before being taken to a large room. Lying on a warm marble slab, I was doused in warm water, scrubbed until my skin tingled, and then covered in clouds of bubbles. It was blissful to be bathed in such a unique way. I was then taken to enjoy a relaxing room before having the best full body massage of my life. After I was brought fresh fruit and a cup of Turkish coffee to enjoy before rejoining society. I felt utterly pampered.

Although the hotel itself is a haven, the surrounding areas are rich with history and culture. A highlight of the trip was visiting Ephesus, one of the largest ancient cities in the world. Our guide, Esra, was a fountain of knowledge - bringing the ruins to life with stories and good humour. Though arguably not the most important fact she shared that day - her story of how female archers would amputate their chests will certainly stick with me forever! Wandering the marble streets was an incredible experience.

I loved every minute of my trip to Turkey with Tui | NW

I didn’t think you could get much more real than walking through the ruins themselves. However the Ephesus 4D museum was an unexpected treat. It made me feel as though I was part of the story myself, taken on a journey from the birth of Alexander the Great to the rise of Christianity. In one room, projections of the sea surrounded us. The ground shook, simulating a storm. In another, Artemis herself appeared before us to share her story. It was mesmerising.

For a change in pace, we also took a boat trip from Kusadasi. Setting sail with Nelly Boat Trips, Ozlem and Cindy made it really special. The boat was beautiful and well stocked with an array of drinks - even freshly made cocktails, We watched our hosts cook our lunch fresh on board. Luckily it tasted as good as it smelt! They showed us some beautiful idilic spots. After a day of swimming and lounging on deck, I was very happy to return back to the wonderful Angora Beach.

TUIBLUE Angora beach isn’t your typical all inclusive resort. It’s a retreat for wellness, culinary delights and a gateway to some of Türkiye’s most historic sites. With its intimate feel, it gave me the perfect opportunity to experience this beautiful country, away from the hustle and bustle of the more popular tourist spots.