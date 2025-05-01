TUI boots capacity at Cardiff Airport for summer 26

Fuerteventura, Spain

TUI has today announced a further major expansion at Cardiff Wales Airport with new routes added to its flying programme, as well as boosted frequency to some of the most popular holiday destinations for Welsh travellers.

The additional capacity gives holidaymakers even more choice and flexibility for a summer getaway from their local airport.

New routes

From summer 2026, a fourth aircraft will be based at Cardiff Airport, increasing the choice of holiday destinations for customers.

Hurghada, Egypt

Hurghada – on 2nd May 2026, TUI will launch a brand-new route from Cardiff to Hurghada meaning holidaymakers will be able to soak up Egyptian sunshine from May.

Faro – on 21st May 2026, a brand-new route from Cardiff to Faro will launch, taking travellers directly to the golden sands and beautiful coastlines in Portugal.

Fuerteventura – this route is new for summer 26 but will continue from the winter season which launches on 20th December 25. Customers will now have greater flexibility to choose when they want to enjoy the year-long sunshine to one of the Canary Islands’ most stunning spots, right from Cardiff.

Increased flying routes

Faro

Due to increased demand for summer hot-spot destinations, TUI is increasing its flying frequency to the likes of Antalya, Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Enfidha and Tenerife.

The Antalya route will see an extra flight each week, increasing it from three to four flights per week

TUI will double its weekly flying frequency to Gran Canaria from once to twice weekly

The Cardiff to Palma De Mallorca route will be increased from five flights per week, to six

Enfidha will see an additional weekly flight, taking it from two to three flights per week

And customers will be able to choose from an additional flight to Tenerife each week, with four weekly flights

TUI UK&I Commercial Director Chris Logan said: “We’re really excited to be expanding our routes and flying frequency from Cardiff Airport to give our customers even more choice and flexibility. With exclusive new routes and additional flights to some of the most popular holiday destinations, we’re making it even easier for travellers to visit new places from their local airport. We’ve seen the demand for destinations such as Turkey, Tenerife and Mallorca grow year on year, so this increase in capacity allows customers to explore more options when booking their holiday.

Lee Smith, Head of Business Development at Cardiff Airport, added:“This is fantastic news and a major investment in Cardiff Airport and Wales from TUI. The recent announcement of a second based aircraft this winter, followed by today's news of a fourth based aircraft in summer 2026, shows the confidence TUI has in the market. TUI’s latest expansion means there will be an additional 48,000 holidays available with TUI from Cardiff next summer, including new routes to Faro and Hurghada. We look forward to working with the TUI team to continue growing in Wales.”