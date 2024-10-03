TUI celebrates Black History Month with all-black crewed flights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of its Black History Month celebrations, TUI operated two flights crewed entirely by black and mixed heritage colleagues from Manchester to Boa Vista and London Gatwick to Jamaica today.

Guests were entertained by traditional steel bands as they checked in to the historic flights which aimed to showcase the contribution of the black and mixed heritage communities in the travel industry. And to specifically highlight TUI’s Caribbean and African employee Network’s (TUI CAN) mantra “you can’t be what you can’t see”.

TUI’s Wellbeing and Inclusion Lead and co-founder of TUI CAN Miranda Simms said: “We are committed to making sure that every person—whether they’re flying with us or working with us—feels represented and included. These flights are a powerful statement to show people outside the company that there are individuals here who look like them, who have shared their experiences, and who are excelling in their careers. It’s important for us to show this, because representation matters, and it inspires the next generation to see themselves in these roles and know it’s possible. It’s one of the reasons we flipped the narrative of how we celebrate Black History Month. We wanted it to be a positive celebration about how we create our own history every day, so we came up with the concept of ‘Making Black History at TUI”.

Second Officer Louis Farrell, who always dreamed of becoming a pilot, explains what crewing the Manchester to Boa Vista flight meant to him. “For me, this flight isn’t just about breaking barriers—it’s about showing the next generation that their dreams are within reach. I started out in the military but was wounded in action cutting my career short. I was connected with TUI through the Charity Wings for Warriors, who introduce injured ex-service personnel to airlines and here I am today at TUI back in the cockpit. No matter your background or skin colour, there’s a place for you in any role you aspire to. Let this flight be a reminder that you belong, and that your future is yours to create."

All-black crewed TUI plane

Cabin Manager Sandra Russel said she feels immensely proud to be apart of the historic flight. “As second-generation Jamaican, this flight holds a lot of meaning for me. I faced challenges growing up and although I'd considered a career as cabin crew I didn’t think it would eventuate, but my parents taught me to always see the good in people and never give up. It’s true, if you don’t see yourself represented it can impact the way you view things. Then when I reached my 50s I thought go for it! It's never too late to pursue your dreams. My first flight was on my 59th birthday! I hope my story inspired others, especially young people of colour to believe that no matter your age or background, your dreams are always within reach”.

These flights are part of a wider celebration across the business during October. Across TUI’s Retail and Contact Centre estates there will be Caribbean and African-inspired lunch and learn sessions and we will be featuring Caribbean and African-inspired menus in our Head Office canteen.