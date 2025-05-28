TUI doubles flying capacity at Exeter Airport with second aircraft

A second TUI Airways aircraft has touched down at Exeter Airport for Summer 2025, meaning those in the South-West now have even more choice and flexibility when choosing their dream holidays.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boeing 737-800, which took off for its first flight on Thursday 22nd May has doubled TUI’s summer 2025 flying programme from Exeter Airport. Those in the region now have hundreds of holidays to choose from in hotspot destinations such as Lanzarote, Antalya, Paphos and Tenerife.

50 flights per week will ferry thousands of customers from Exeter Airport to 13 different destinations this summer, with Paphos remaining the most popular choice for travellers. Additional weekly routes have been added from Exeter to Paphos to support Marella Cruises’ new homeport itineraries from Limassol which include Aegean Gems, Aegean Delights and Grecian Discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two TUI aircrafts now based at Exeter Airport, a new weekly route to the golden sands of Ibiza is now available, and holidaymakers can book getaways to the White Isle for 7 and 14 nights.

A second TUI aircraft touches down at Exeter Airport

Customers will also have better flexibility when choosing the duration of their holidays this summer, with the option of booking 10 nights to the likes of Antalya, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Rhodes, Heraklion and Paphos, in addition to 7 and 14 nights.

The boost in capacity at Exeter airport means TUI can now offer over 65,000 seats to Greece, 60,000 to the Balearics and 40,000 to the Canaries.

Increased flying frequency:

Ibiza – new destination for summer 25

Lanzarote – new destination for summer 25 which is now offered as year-round destination

Tenerife – new destination for summer 25 which is now offered as year-round destination

Antalya

Heraklion

Paphos – to support Marella Cruises itineraries

Rhodes

Managing Director of Exeter Airport Stephen Wiltshire and TUI crew welcome second aircraft at Exeter Airport

Commercial Director Chris Logan said: “It’s fantastic that we can provide so much more choice and flexibility for our Exeter customers with the addition of our second aircraft for the summer season. We’ve seen a boom in demand for holidays from Exeter to places such as Greece and the Canary Islands and we’re excited to bolster our flying frequency to these destinations. From summer 25 we now have year-round flying to Lanzarote and Tenerife meaning customers can choose to enjoy the year-long sunshine in Winter or Summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew Relations Manager Nicola Bendall has worked at TUI for 25 years and said this additional capacity couldn't come at a better time.

“It’s a really exciting time for us at Exeter Airport and the news of the second aircraft has been hugely welcomed by our customers. They are delighted to see a new route to Ibiza and more choice when it comes to travelling to some of their favourite destinations from their local airport. We’re also welcoming 23 new cabin crew for the summer, so we are very excited to have them onboard and deliver great service to our customers.

Stephen Wiltshire, Managing Director of Exeter Airport, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming a second TUI aircraft to Exeter Airport for summer 2025. This marks a major milestone in our ongoing partnership with TUI and reflects their strong confidence in the growing demand from passengers in the region. More aircraft means more destinations, more flexibility, and even greater convenience for travellers who want to start their holidays right here from Exeter Airport. It’s a real vote of confidence in Exeter as a gateway to the sun.”