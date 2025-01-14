TUI further expands its Spanish City Breaks

Sitegs

TUI has announced the addition of two stunning new Spanish destinations, Sitges and Malaga, to its ever-growing city break portfolio.

TUI’s City Break bookings have grown around 30 per cent each year, and this latest addition means there are now 51 city breaks available for travellers seeking short getaways packed with adventure, culture, and relaxation. Just a short trip from Barcelona, Sitges is a vibrant coastal town famous for its 17 beautiful beaches, eclectic nightlife, and rich cultural events like its renowned LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations and lively February Carnival.

Further south, Malaga offers a perfect mix of culture, history, and seaside charm. With over 30 museums within a 2km radius, including the Picasso Museum, Malaga is a haven for history and art lovers. Beyond the city, visitors can explore the dramatic El Tajo gorge in Ronda or the breathtaking Caminito del Rey walkway.

Neil Swanson, Managing Director of TUI UK, said “We’re always looking for ways to inspire our customers, and adding Sitges and Malaga to our city break collection does just that. Sitges offers a unique blend of culture and coastal beauty, while Malaga is perfect for history buffs and beach lovers alike. Both destinations showcase the kind of diversity and quality our customers expect from TUI, and we can’t wait for travellers to experience them.

Malaga

“Our cities programme continues to go from strength to strength and is growing by around 30 per cent each year. Our city breaks span destinations as local as Jersey, and as far away as San Francisco, offering something for everyone, with Dubai, New York, Amsterdam and Barcelona proving our most popular. We are looking forward to another busy year ahead with more exciting destinations in the pipeline.”