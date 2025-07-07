TUI launches Winter 2026/2027 programme to new destinations

TUI Magic Life, Sharm el Sheikh Egypt

TUI UK&I has unveiled its extensive Winter 2026/2027 programme, offering sun-seeking Brit’s access to over 2000 hotels across 50 destinations until April 2027.

New for winter 2026/27 includes three new concept hotels, including the TUI BLUE Yaramar in Costa Del Sol, the TUI MAGIC LIFE Redsina in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt and the stunning HOLIDAY VILLAGE Skanes Resort in Tunisia.

The Winter 2026/2027 programme also sees growth in long haul destinations such as Phuket, Thailand and Montego Bay, Jamaica, with an additional weekly flight from London Gatwick Airport. This boost is in direct response to an increase in demand for winter departures.

Thailand weddings will be available for the first time in a winter season, bringing the total number of wedding destinations to 15 with over 125 venues to choose from.

Thailand

TUI has also boosted capacity to short and mid haul destinations such as Canaries and Egypt, to ensure Brit’s can make the most of these winter-sun locations a little closer to the UK.

New routes include East Midlands Airport to Antalya, Turkey opening up another winter-sun destination for those in the Midlands, East Midlands Airport to Sharm el Shiekh and Cardiff Airport to Hurghada, resulting in year-round flying from Wales to Egypt.

In addition, Bangkok and Koh Samui are included in the Winter 2026/2027 programme as new multi-centre holiday destinations, providing customers with the opportunity to combine bustling cities with relaxing Thai beaches on their next getaway.

TUI has also added Arctic Lakeland to the programme, with direct TUI flying from Manchester to Kajaani twice a week. This destination was added in response to the continued demand for traditional Lapland holidays, which consistently sell out year after year. Arctic Lakeland offers everything families love about a Finnish Christmas experience, from husky sledding and reindeer rides to personal Santa meetings, but in a more intimate setting from £1000 per person.

Holiday Village Skanes resort, Tunisia

The early launch allows customers to secure both winter escapes and Easter getaways well in advance, with a record amount of free kids’ places available to book now and low deposit options to suit all families.

Chris Logan, Commercial Director at TUI UK said: "Our Winter 2026 programme is designed with great value at its core. We understand that Brits are looking for both affordability and exceptional experiences, which is why we've expanded our range of destinations and included some great value getaways to choose from. We're making winter getaways more accessible than ever before, whether it's a week of winter sun in the Canaries or a dream holiday to the Caribbean, there really is something for everyone."

The extensive programme includes flights from 23 regional airports, making dream holidays even more accessible from all over the UK.

Bookings for the Winter 2026 program are available starting today through TUI's website, app, and TUI’s retail stores across the UK.