Tui offers £300 off Disney holidays

TUI is offering customers £300 off selected Walt Disney World Holidays, which can also be combined with the free Disney Dining & Drinks promotion and the 14-day park tickets for the price of 7 on bookings made by 7th November 2024.

TUI is the only UK travel company currently offering £300 off in combination with the other promotions, providing great value for travellers looking to experience the magic of Walt Disney World in 2025. The offer is valid on selected dates and Walt Disney World Florida Hotels*.

Disney's All Star Movies Resort

Disney

TUI offers a seven night holiday to Orlando, Florida staying at the 3T+ Disney's All-Star Movies Resort on a room only basis. Prices from £1709pp. Price is based on two adults sharing a Standard Room and includes the Disney Dining and Drinks offer, Disney Park tickets for the duration of the stay. With direct TUI flights departing from London Gatwick Airport to Melbourne Orlando International on 11th July 2025 with 20kg of hold luggage per person and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local travel agent or download our app.

This price includes TUI’s £300 per booking discount using a unique code displayed during the booking process.

Disney's All-Star Music Resort

Disney's All-Star Music Resort

TUI offers a 14 night holiday to Orlando, Florida staying at the 3T+ Disney's All-Star Music Resort on a room only basis. Prices from £2121pp. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Standard Room and includes the Disney Dining and Drinks offer, Disney Park tickets for the duration of the stay. With direct TUI flights departing from London Gatwick Airport to Melbourne Orlando International on 17th August 2025 with 20kg of hold luggage per person and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local travel agent or download our app.

This price includes TUI’s £300 per booking discount using a unique code displayed during the booking process.

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Disney

TUI offers a 14 night holiday to Orlando, Florida staying at the 5T Disney's Contemporary Resort on a room only basis. Prices from £3786pp. Price is based on two adults and a child sharing a Garden Wing - Water View Room. With direct TUI flights departing from London Gatwick Airport to Melbourne Orlando International on 17th August 2025 with 20kg of hold luggage per person and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local travel agent or download our app.

This price includes TUI’s £300 per booking discount using a unique code displayed during the booking process.

All prices quoted are correct to the particular product package at the time of TUI issuing the price package/packages to the publication. Price was quoted on 19/08/2024. Prices provided are subject to change and have limited availability. Terms and conditions apply.

*Valid on arrivals from 7th January 2025 to 5th April 2025; 23rd April 2025 to 2nd October 2025 and from 18th October 2025 to 17th December 2025.

Terms and conditions can be found here: https://www.tui.co.uk/discount-codes