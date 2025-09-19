TUI partners with SENNIES to bolster Special Educational Needs support in hotels

TUI has enhanced its commitment to inclusive travel by partnering with special educational needs childcare agency, SENNIES to bolster the Special Educational Needs (SEN) support offered to families while on holiday.

The three-year partnership will offer bespoke training for all childcare teams and frontline staff to ensure they can provide an inclusive holiday experience for children with additional needs, including neurodiversity. x8g3qyt

As part of the partnership, TUI introduced two new sensory rooms earlier this year at the TUI BLUE Nausicaa Beach in Larnaca, Cyprus and the TUI BLUE Aura, Ibiza. Both hotels are accessible with direct flights from Belfast International Airport. The rooms are specially designed spaces that provide a calming, low-stimulation environment for guests who may feel overwhelmed by busy or unfamiliar surroundings. They feature elements such as soft lighting, interactive sensory equipment or quiet zones to encourage relaxation and make holidays more enjoyable for the whole family.

Guests will be able to receive bespoke tools such as visual supports and communication cards to allow children to clearly communicate their wants and needs with the Kids’ Club hosts. Within the kids’ club rooms, they will also introduce ‘Now and Next’ boards to allow children to understand the flow of a session and to be clear about what is coming next.

Louise Bates, Director Brands & Product TUI Hotels & Resort said: “TUI is committed to making holidays accessible for all customers and we recognise the many challenges families and children with SEN face while travelling and on holiday. This is why we are taking steps to make our hotels more inclusive and support families at every stage of their holiday. From the booking process to the flight, and for their entire stay in resort, we are working towards becoming the most neuro-friendly travel company possible.

“SENNIES will help us review all our current childcare guidelines while offering bespoke training to our childcare teams and staff. The work we are doing marks our commitment to inclusive travel and moves us one step closer in ensuring families and children with SEN can feel seen and supported.”

CEO & Founder of SENNIES, Georgia Sargeant said: “We’re proud to be partnering with TUI to make neuro-inclusive travel a reality for families with neurodivergent children. Far too many families have told us they’ve stopped travelling altogether because holidays aren’t designed with their children’s needs in mind. That changes now. This is just the beginning, but it marks an important step towards travel that truly works for every family.”

For more information about TUI and accessible travel, visit Accessible Holidays | TUI.co.uk