TUI reveals best budget Thailand breaks inspired by White Lotus

Aonang Villa

As anticipation builds for the third season of HBO’s, White Lotus, TUI is inviting travellers to experience their own slice of Thailand paradise on a smaller budget than the five-star mega luxury showcased on the smash hit show, with a range of more affordable options.

From chic beachfront resorts to immersive multi-destination itineraries, there is something for all budgets.

The new season will feature breathtaking landscapes of northern Thailand when it premiers on the 16th of February, giving holidaymakers plenty of time to book for a winter break, ahead when the weather is ideal with cooler temperatures and less rainfall offering the perfect conditions for sightseeing, beach relaxation, and outdoor adventures.

Thailand Budget-friendly Bed and Breakfast hotels

The Grand Thailand Tour

The Briza Beach Resort Khao Lak

This affordable bed and breakfast option offers the chance to explore Thai street food and local restaurants, many of which have a variety of budget-friendly options. The Briza Beach Resort is in close proximity to a selection of restaurants ranging from local Thai eateries to international cuisine. You’ll find beachfront restaurants serving fresh seafood, traditional Thai dishes, and even some Western options. Choosing a bed and breakfast option can be more economical, providing the flexibility to dine out and sample local food at your leisure, rather than committing to hotel meals.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Khao Lak, Thailand staying at the 3T+ The Briza Beach Resort Khao Lak on a Bed and Breakfast basis from £1571 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Annexe Swim-up Double Room with Terrace with flights departing from London Gatwick on 2nd April 2025 with 20kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

TUI BLUE Mai Khao Lak resort in Thailand

The Grand Thailand Tour

Visit Thailand and stay at TUI BLUE Mai Khao Lak, located just down the road from the Four Seasons Resort where season three of White Lotus was filmed. The hotel offers convenient access to the beach, organised activities, and nearby local attractions. Guests can unwind by the water or explore nearby natural beauty. TUI BLUE Mai Khao Lak is well-suited for travellers seeking a practical base for a balanced holiday experience.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Khao Lak, Thailand staying at the 4T TUI BLUE Mai Khao Lak on a Bed and Breakfast basis from £1129 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Deluxe Premium Double Room with Pool View and Balcony with flights departing from London Gatwick on 10th March 2025 with 25kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

Explore more of Thailand with a tour

With TUI’s Tour offerings, you’ll benefit from the ability to tick off loads of Thailand’s must-see highlights with a 14-day tour – ancient temples, bustling cities and laidback beach days are all on the agenda. The Grand Thailand Tour promises an unforgettable journey through the country’s most iconic sights. From the Grand Palace in Bangkok to the ancient ruins of Ayutthaya, you’ll step back in time to explore Thailand’s rich history.

Image from Grand Thailand Tour

Discover the beauty of Thailand with The Grand Thailand Tour. This 14-day tour offers a chance to see five of Thailand most breathtaking cities and immerse yourself in their unique cultures. Explore ancient temples and bustling markets, cruise along scenic rivers with expert guides who bring each destination to life. TUI Tours provides this unique experience, with prices starting from £2170pp. Departing from Birmingham on the 2nd November 2025, and the tour includes transfers, experiences, a guide, and breakfast and lunch with 20kg hold luggage per adult.

Multi-destination package

Experience the best of both worlds with TUI’s multi-centre holidays, combining the comfort of an all-inclusive hotel with the flexibility of a bed and breakfast stay. During your stay in Khao Lak, unwind by the beach, enjoy organised water sports, or indulge in on-site dining, while exploring the local markets, sample authentic street food, and visiting nearby cultural sites or natural landmarks in Krabi. This combination is perfect for those looking to travel affordably or on a budget, offering great value and the chance to experience both relaxation and adventure across two destinations.

TUI offers a 10-night holiday to Khao Lak, Thailand, followed by three-nights in Krabi, Thailand staying at the 4T Khao Lak Merlin Beach Resort and the 3T+ Aonang Villa Resort on an all-inclusive and bed and Breakfast basis from £2039 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Superior Twin Room with Balcony or Terrace and a Superior Grand Double Room with Garden View and Balcony with flights departing from Manchester on 6th November 2025 with 25kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, ) visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

TUI is the only tour operator flying to Phuket and recently announced an expansion to its Thailand holiday offerings for Winter 2025 following a 25 per cent increase in demand. This includes additional flights meaning that 10 and 11-night holidays will be available in addition to one or two week stays, a larger hotel portfolio, and new family-friendly options to provide UK travellers with more flexibility and variety in their holiday choices.

For Winter 2025, TUI will add a further 9,000 seats by adding a second Gatwick flight to start in November and introducing a second flight from Manchester from the 6th of November 2025.

And TUI Musement offers over 400 authentic experiences, from Bangkok Temple Tours and Phuket night market visits to Elephant Sanctuaries in Khao Sok and bamboo rafting in Khao Lak. Including TUI Collection experiences designed by the TUI team specifically to deliver great value for money.