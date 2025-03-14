TUI reveals its award winning hotels and here's why you should visit them

Best Hotel Spain, Portugal & West Africa: Grupotel Parc Natural & Spa

TUI reveals its list of award-winning hotels honoured at the annual TUI Global Hotel Awards at ITB Berlin in German, recognised for their exceptional service and quality. Chosen on behalf of over 20 million guests worldwide, TUI shares why these hotels, make the perfect hotspots to visit on your next holiday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The worldwide winning TUI and partner hotels announced included the ‘Best TUI BLUE hotel’ to visit in Turkey; ‘Best Hotel Long Haul’ in the Maldives, as well as the Best Hotel Spain, Portugal & West Africa in Alcudia, Spain. Moreover, the Metaxa Hospitality Group was presented with the ‘TUI Care Foundation Award’ and Lindos Blu Luxury Hotel & Suites was crowned ‘Best Hotel Globally’ for the fourth consecutive year.

Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group said: “For many of our guests, the hotel stay is the highlight of their holiday. That's why it's crucial for us to collaborate with hotels that are passionate about providing the best possible experience. The winners of the TUI Global Hotel Awards embody this dedication, achieving unprecedented high quality scores this year. This underscores the importance of continually striving for excellence, which they most certainly do. I am immensely proud and honoured to celebrate our winners”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding up the winning hotels across TUI and partner hotels, there is something for everyone.

Best Hotel Globally and Best Hotel East Med' and North Africa: Lindos Blu Luxury Hotel & Suites, Rhodes

Best Hotel TUI BLUE - TUI BLUE Barut Andiz

The all-inclusive, adults only 5T TUI BLUE Barut Andiz hotel is located on Turkey’s South coast, offering best-in-class service, authentic local cuisine and activities to suit all. Equipped with a with a relaxing lagoon pool and spacious terrace area; a spa, complete with a Turkish bath, sauna and treatments rooms; a la carte dining options with a show-cooking buffet restaurant and a full BLUEF!t® programme focusing on fitness, wellness and nutrition, this hotel has something for everyone to enjoy.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Side, Turkey staying at the 5T TUI BLUE Barut Andiz on an all-inclusive basis from £1145 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Double Room with Balcony with flights departing from London Stansted airport on 8th June 2025 with 20kg hold luggage per person and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

Best Hotel Long Haul - TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance, Maldives

Best Hotel Long Haul - TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance, Maldives

With a speedboat transfer directly from the airport, this adults-only hotel is nestled away on a small tropical island with its own private reef, making it a snorkeller’s paradise. It offers stylish over water and beachfront villas with private pools, a first-class culinary with 5 restaurants, varied sports offer, an infinity pool as well as a BLUE® Spa to unwind and a gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Maldives staying at the 5T TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance on an all-inclusive basis from £2839 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Beachfront Villa with Sea View, Private Pool and Terrace (optional upgrade to book an Over Water Villa) with flights departing from Manchester airport on 19th November 2025 with 20kg hold luggage per person and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

Best Hotel Globally and Best Hotel East Med' and North Africa: Lindos Blu Luxury Hotel & Suites, Rhodes

The Lindos Blu Luxury Hotel & Suites in Rhodes has been crowned as the Best Hotel Globally, yet again. With exceptional reviews and outstanding service, this hotel is built like a hillside amphitheatre, overlooking the picturesque Vlicha Bay. Sprinkled with luxe touches, it offers two infinity pools and a sea-view gourmet restaurant, making it the ideal getaway for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle and relax during their holiday.

Best Hotel TUI BLUE- TUI BLUE Barut Andiz in Side, Turkey

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Lindos, Greece staying at the 5T Lindos Blu Luxury Hotel & Suites on bed and breakfast basis from £1338 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Double Room with Sea View and Balcony or Terrace with flights departing from Glasgow airport on 10th May 2025 with 20kg hold luggage per person and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Hotel Spain, Portugal & West Africa: Grupotel Parc Natural & Spa

This luxury beach side hotel comes with huge lagoon pool, a state-of-the-art spa equipped with a Turkish bath, sauna, Greek therme room and a dry sauna and choose from one of the many restaurants serving up breakfasts and evening meals, with laid-back lunches options. And for the more active holidaymakers, golfers can take advantage of the green fees at nearby courses, and of an evening, sit back and enjoy the live entertainment including jazz nights in the lounge bar.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Alcudia, Majorca staying at the 5T Grupotel Parc Natural and Spa on bed and breakfast basis from £1434 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Twin Room with Balcony with flights departing from Exeter airport on 16th July 2025 with 25kg hold luggage per person and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.