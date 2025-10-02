TUI River Cruises to sail first new-build ship TUI Luzia

TUI Luzia

TUI River Cruises will launch its largest summer programme yet with the sailing of its first new-build ship, TUI Luzia, down the River Douro in Portugal in summer 2027. Plus, two new ports of call in Croatia and The Netherlands. The summer itineraries will go on sale from 16 October 2025, offering 35 sailings across the entire European fleet from March 2027 – October 2027.

Marking a new era for the river cruise brand, the first purpose-built ship TUI Luzia, meaning ‘light’ in Portuguese will sail on the River Douro for its first summer programme. The first new-build ship will be Full Board Plus as standard, with an option to upgrade to All Inclusive.

The ship will accommodate 111 passengers with access to four decks including a top deck complete with a shallow pool and sun loungers and Cinder, a bar and dining area open every day for drinks and self-serve lunches. There will be 56 cabins including Super French Balcony cabins, Balcony cabins, French Balcony Suites and a single cabin. Other venues on the ship include Novo, the main lounge bar, Retreat, a hybrid area offering a juice bar and space for wellness classes such as yoga in the day and an intimate lounge bar for a quiet drink at night. Sorriso, the main restaurant serving breakfast through to dinner and Vinha, a Portuguese inspired alfresco dining space where guests can enjoy a la carte dinner, and by day, will be a place for relaxation and unwinding.

There will be seven-night sailings on the famous Portuguese river with relaxed daytime sailing and shore experiences available. The ship will sail five destinations, ‘Douro Discovery’, round trip starting in Porto, then arriving in locations based in the UNESCO-listed region: Entre-os-Rios; Peso de Regua; Vega de Terron (for Salamanca, Spain) and Barca d’Alva. There will be flight options with TUI partner airlines to Porto to join Douro cruises.

TUI Luzia - Top Deck, Cinder

In addition, TUI River Cruises will be offering two new ports of call in the summer 2027 season on TUI Aria with ‘Dutch Delta Discovery’ sailing the Dutch & Belgian Waterways to the city of Zaandam, Netherlands, known for its traditional green wooden houses and on TUI Maya with ‘East Danube Delights’ visiting Aljmas, Croatia, a picturesque village known for its unique modern swan-shaped church nestled aside the Danube River.

The river cruise line will continue to provide choice and flexibility throughout the season with a range of durations, including short cruises tailored for first time cruisers including three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 11, 14 and 15 night sailings for its customers across the River Danube, Belgian & Dutch Waterways, Rhine and Moselle throughout summer 2027.

Katy Berzins, Head of River Cruises at TUI River Cruises said:“We’re thrilled to introduce TUI Luzia, our first new-build ship, which will sail the stunning River Douro in Portugal – a brand-new destination for TUI River Cruises.

“This marks a major milestone as we launch our biggest summer programme to date, with more itineraries, more durations, and exciting new ports of call across Europe. From the charming villages of Croatia and The Netherlands, we’re giving guests the opportunity to explore Europe’s rivers in a way that’s more flexible, immersive and exciting than ever before.”

Douro Valley, Portugal

Prices start from £899 per person for the ‘Grand Capitals’ three night sailing on TUI Maya in the summer 2027 itineraries which are available to book from Thursday 16 October 2025. TUI River Cruises will also be offering a pre-registration service from Thursday 2nd October 2025 to allow customers to get a call back when the itineraries go on sale.