TUI Unveils Last-Minute Free Kids’ Places on Offer for May - Late Deals

• Families can take advantage of a range of holidays with free kids’ places available for last minute getaways this May • Choose from family favourites including Splash World resorts and TUI BLUE hotels in destinations such as Cape Verde, Egypt, Greece, Spain and Turkey • Packages are available departing from various airports across the UK

TUI is offering a range of last-minute all-inclusive family holiday deals with free kids’ places, that are still available to book across a variety of popular destinations including Cape Verde, Egypt, Greece, Spain and Turkey. From lively resorts packed with family-friendly activities and thrilling waterparks, to serene escapes with private beaches, there’s something to suit everyone.

Chris Logan, Commercial Director of TUI UK&I states: “We’re delighted to be offering hundreds of free kids’ places this summer across a wide range of destinations. We know how much our customers value great family holidays, and this offer helps make planning a trip that bit easier. With flights, accommodation, food and drink, and transfers all included, families can focus on spending that much-needed quality time together.

Free kids’ places are available in May too, making it a great opportunity for a last-minute getaway. And with easy booking services and flexible options, now’s the perfect time to secure a stress-free holiday in the sunshine.”

It’s easier than ever to find a family holiday with free kid’s places using TUI’s free kid’s place finder.

Hotel Riu Touareg in Cape Verde offers a beachfront escape with six saltwater pools, six restaurants and a 24-hour all-inclusive service. Set on Boa Vista’s white sands, this resort is perfect for both families and adults. Children can enjoy kids’ clubs and mini discos, while adults can unwind in an exclusive adults-only area with a private pool, make use of the spa onsite and enjoy the à la carte restaurant.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Boa Vista, Cape Verde staying at the 5T Hotel RiuTouaregon an all-inclusive basis from £1198 per person including a free kids place. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Twin Room with Balcony or Terrace with flights departing from Manchester on 26th May 2025, 20kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

TUI BLUE Ephesus, is located in a prime spot between a golden beach and the action-packed Aqua Fantasy Waterpark, which is a dream destination for water lovers. As part of the TUI BLUE collection, it delivers all the holiday must-haves including five pools, four restaurants and complimentary access to the neighbouring waterpark. Families are well catered for with the signature kids’ clubs, a packed schedule of exciting activities, and live evening entertainment that keeps the good times going long after sunset.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday toKusadasi, Turkey staying at the 4T+ TUI BLUE Ephesus on an all-inclusive basis from £993 per person including a free kids place. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Family Room with Garden View and Balcony, with flights departing from London Stanstedon 26th May 2025,20kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

Moon Dreams Coral Beach is perfectly placed just a couple of minutes’ stroll from the sand, making beach days effortlessly easy. This family-friendly hotel offers a laid-back atmosphere with a pool, a separate splash zone for little ones and a fun playground. Young guests are kept entertained with a hotel-run kids’ club, hosting games and activities throughout the day. When it comes to dining, there’s an international buffet, a poolside snack bar and a cosy lounge bar serving up refreshing drinks from day to evening. Plus, with local bars and restaurants just five minutes’ walk away, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday toEs Cana, Spain staying at the 3T Moon Dreams Coral Beach on an all-inclusive basis from £924 per person including a free kids place. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Twin Room with Pool View and Balcony or Terrace with flights departing from Newcastle on 26th May 2025, 20kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

TUI BLUE Grupotel Turquesa Mar in Menorca puts family fun front and centre. Just a short walk from the beach, it’s packed with TUI BLUE favourites - from a splash zone with slides and fountains, to a kids’ club with games, activities and mini discos. Dining’s a treat too, with buffet and a la carte options, plus bars serving smoothies, snacks and coffees throughout the day. And when you’re ready to explore, local shops and beaches are closeby.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday toCala'n Bosch, Spain staying at the 4T TUI BLUE Grupotel Turquesa Mar on an all-inclusive basis from £1309 per person including a free kids place. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a 1 Bedroom Apartment with Balcony or Terrace with flights departing from Birmingham on 26th May 2025,25kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

Nestled in the Nabq Bay, families can enjoy a large waterpark with slides and a wave pool, as well as a football pitch, tennis courts, and spa facilities onsite. Evenings come alive with live shows and music, ensuring entertainment for all ages. Located just a five-minute walk to a nearby shopping centre and a 35-minute drive from the vibrant Na’ama Bay, there's plenty to explore.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt staying at the 4T Coral Sea Water World on an all-inclusive basis from £1153 per person including a free kids place. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Deluxe Double Room with Partition and Terrace, andflights departing from London Gatwickon 26th May 2025,20kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

