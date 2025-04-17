TUI's Cape Verde expansion takes flight with inaugural flight from East Midlands to Boa Vista
The six-hour flight from East Midlands will give customers more options to holiday in the sunshine-soaked Boa Vista with flights departing twice a week (Wednesday & Saturday) during the summer and once a week (Wednesday) in the winter months.
The new East Midlands to Boa Vista route is part of TUI's broader strategy to expand its Cape Verde programme. This expansion includes increased frequencies on existing routes and the introduction of new flights, reflecting the growing popularity of Cape Verde as a holiday destination.
Summer 2025 Highlights
New Route: East Midlands to Boa Vista, twice weekly (Wednesdays and Saturdays)
Increased Frequencies:
Additional Wednesday flights from London Gatwick to Boa Vista
Extra Saturday service from Bristol to Sal
Winter 2025 Updates
Year-Round Service: East Midlands to Boa Vista continues with weekly Wednesday flights.
More Choice:
Additional Wednesday flights from London Gatwick to Boa Vista
Extra Saturday service from Bristol to Sal
Chris Logan, TUI UK&I Commercial Director, said, "Cape Verde has been a popular all-round holiday destination for some time now and we are seeing increased demand for Boa Vista (which translates to 'Beautiful View'). This new route from East Midlands, along with our expanded Cape Verde programme, allows us to meet this growing demand. The island is home to unspoilt beaches and boasts year-round sunshine, which is a huge draw for holidaymakers seeking a new destination for a relaxing holiday.”
A 7-night holiday to Boa Vista from East Midlands starts from £783 per person, based on two adults sharing a balcony room at the all-inclusive RIU Touareg. Departing on Wednesday May 28, the fare includes return flights, 20kg hold luggage and transfers.
For more information, or to book, visit www.tui.co.uk.