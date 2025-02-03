Turkey reports impressive 16.6% growth in UK visitors in 2024

Antalya Kaleiçi Marina

In 2024, Türkiye welcomed 4,433,782 visitors from the United Kingdom. In the first half of the year, nearly 1.8 million UK travellers arrived, reflecting Türkiye’s continued popularity as a top destination for British tourists seeking its unique mix of vibrant cities, historical sites, and scenic Mediterranean coastline.

Türkiye achieved a 9.8% year-on-year growth in its visitor numbers and hosted 62,269,890 visitors in 2024, representing a 20.3% growth compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic year. With this figure, Türkiye also surpassed its targets of 60 million visitors, which it announced earlier in 2024, and 61 million visitors, which it renewed last October. In addition, Türkiye generated 61.1 billion USD (£49.3 billion) in tourism revenue, which is 8.3% more than the previous year.

Türkiye welcomed 195,899 visitors from Ireland in 2024. In the first half of the year, nearly 81,000 Irish travellers arrived, reflecting Türkiye’s continued popularity as a top destination for Irish tourists.

Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia have remained Türkiye’s biggest source markets while emerging markets such as the Americas, India, and China showed great growth in 2024. While Russia, Germany, and the United Kingdom remained Türkiye’s top three biggest source markets, the growth in the number of visitors from emerging markets was 8.1% for the USA, 65.1% for China, and 20.7% for India.

Türkiye’s international visitors spent an average of 10.7 days in the country, and the revenue per visitor was USD 972 (£784). According to UN Tourism, Türkiye ranks among the world's top five most visited destinations in 2023.