A Turkish Airlines pilot tragically died during a flight from Seattle to Istanbul, prompting an emergency landing in New York.

Captain İlçehin Pehlivan, 59, lost consciousness mid-flight and could not be revived despite medical intervention.

Turkish Airlines Flight TK204 departed from Seattle at 7.02pm local time on Tuesday (October 8) and was en route to Istanbul. Around eight hours into the flight, the plane was diverted to New York after Pehlivan collapsed. Despite efforts by the crew, the pilot passed away before the flight could reach the ground.

Yahya Üstün, a spokesperson for the airline, said in a statement on social media:"Our Captain, İlçehin Pehlivan, lost consciousness during the flight. After the initial medical intervention on board proved ineffective, the cockpit crew, consisting of one captain and one co-pilot, decided to make an emergency landing."

The flight landed safely at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport shortly before 6am on Wednesday (October 9). Turkish Airlines made alternate arrangements for the passengers, ensuring their safe onward travel from New York.

Pehlivan had been with Turkish Airlines since 2007, and the airline said he had undergone a routine health check earlier this year in March, which revealed no issues that would have prevented him from performing his duties.

In a statement, Turkish Airlines said:"We deeply feel the loss of our captain and extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues, and all his loved ones."